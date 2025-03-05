Daktronics’ Longtime Boss Reece Kurtenbach Steps Down From Company His Dad Co-Founded

March 5, 2025 by Dave Haynes

It would be reasonable to think that word from Daktronics that it had come to an understanding with its activist investors meant the company could focus entirely on making and selling big indoor and outdoor LED displays, but on the immediate heels of the investor fuss being resolved comes word that the company’s longtime President and CEO is stepping down.

Reece Kurtenbach stepped down effective Wednesday from his roles as President, CEO and Chairman of the company board. He will “remain involved with the business in an advisory role supporting Daktronics’ digital transformation plan,” says the company in an investor relations press release.

Kurtenbach has been with the company since 1991, and in charge since 2013. His father Al co-founded the company back in 1968.

The Board will engage a nationally recognized executive search firm to help identify a permanent Chief Executive Officer. While this process continues, the Board has appointed Brad Wiemann, the Company’s Executive Vice President, as Interim President and CEO. Mr. Wiemann has been with Daktronics since 1993. He has served in a variety of roles at the Company across manufacturing, engineering, product development and other functions. In his current role, he oversees the Company’s Commercial and High Schools & Parks and Recreation business units. He has played a key role in standardizing products to simplify engineering and manufacturing for outdoor products, such as billboards and message centers, as well as developing Daktronics’ sales and service channels.

To further accelerate the Company’s transformation, Daktronics Board member and former CFO of Wells Fargo, Howard Atkins, has been appointed Acting CFO and Chief Transformation Officer, effective at close of business today, March 5, 2025. This transition allows Sheila Anderson to focus on her role as Chief Data and Analytics Officer, a position she assumed in October 2024, while the Company’s search for a permanent CFO proceeds.

The Board has also appointed Andrew Siegel, currently the Company’s lead independent director, to serve as the new independent Chair of the Board. Mr. Siegel is an accomplished investor and sports, media and technology executive.

These appointments support the Board-led business transformation intended to position the Company for its next phase of innovation, commercial growth and global market expansion.

“Since its founding over 50 years ago, Daktronics has grown into a world leader in video communications displays and control systems,” said Mr. Kurtenbach. “I am incredibly proud of what we have been able to achieve together, and deeply humbled by the remarkable hard work, commitment and loyalty of our team members that has enabled us to get to this point. I am confident that Daktronics has a strong foundation in place, supported by the increasing momentum from the Company’s transformation, to continue its global growth. This is the right moment for me to step back as CEO and to turn the business over to the next generation of leadership. I believe Daktronics is well-positioned to expand its market leadership position and create significant long-term value for our customers, shareholders and all stakeholders.”

“On behalf of the Board, I want to express our gratitude and highest respect to Reece for his leadership and continued commitment to Daktronics,” Mr. Siegel said. “During Reece’s 34-year tenure – including 12 years as CEO – he has been a thoughtful leader and mentor to the team, and instrumental in building Daktronics into the world-class business it is today. From developing groundbreaking new technology and expanding Daktronics’ global footprint into new markets, Reece has helped establish Daktronics as an industry leader. We will continue to benefit from his expertise and deep industry relationships as we welcome this next chapter of evolution for Daktronics.”

I have tried but can’t read financial statements – it just looks like Klingon to me – so here’s what’s been happening according to the company:

Fiscal Q3 2025 financial highlights include: