QST LED Starts Marketing LED-Faced Portable Podium For Live Events, Retail

March 4, 2025 by Dave Haynes

The LA-based LED display company QST LED has started marketing and shipping an interesting digitally-wrapped podium meant for things like live events, retail demos and shows.

The units are designed as plug and play, have wheels, and can be moved around to different events in a hard-core rollaway case – the sort of thing roadies use for touring acts.

The idea here is taking a somewhat pedestrian piece of furniture and making it active. The eye-candy thing would be as a DJ podium with sync’d visuals on the front, wraparound face. But I could see this getting used as the reception/check-in desk at trade shows by companies that do a LOT of trade shows, and as higher-end product demo stations in big box retail. Not Costco for guacamole dip samples, but Best Buy or Dicks.

The units have flexible modules that allow for the curved face, and are manufactured with a resin coating of some kind that protects light chips that would get the hell beat out of them without that protection. Pixel pitch options range from 1.2 to 2.5mm, and I’d think the lower but still fine pitch of 2.5mm would do for most jobs. 1.2mm is probably overkill for many applications, but the customer is always right.

There are, of course, other podium-like products out there, but most of them seem to be fixed, as opposed to portable like this.