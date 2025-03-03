Samsung Still Tops In Global TV Market Share, But China’s TCL And Hisense Coming On Fast: Counterpoint Research

March 3, 2025 by Dave Haynes

Like the data earlier in the day from Omdia, new insights from Counterpoint Research are about TVs and not professional displays, but are nonetheless indicative of larger business trends – in this case that forecasts about China eventually overtaking Korea in the TV market are coming true.

Samsung still have the largest global market share for TVs, but China’s TCL and Hisense are second and third and LG is now number four.

TV shipments were up in Q4 of 2024 2% from a year earlier, but the more interesting data was a big spike in what are described as premium TVs. Shipments of premium TV models, consisting of QD-MiniLED, QD-LCD, NanoCell, LCD 8K, QD-OLED, WOLED and MicroLED TVs, grew 51% YoY to reach a record high. For the full year 2024, the shipments were up 38% YoY.

As Chinese brands intensified their attacks on the premium market, which is expected to show high growth, Samsung’s market share fell to 29%, down 12 percentage points YoY. On the other hand, TCL shipped more than twice as many premium TVs YoY, surpassing LG to take second place in the premium market.

In the premium TV market, shipments of MiniLED LCD TVs grew by more than 170% YoY, surpassing OLED TV shipments since the second quarter. QD-LCD TVs also grew by more than 46%, exceeding 5 million units for the first time in terms of quarterly shipments.

Counterpoint Research researcher Calvin Lee: “If the Trump administration’s ‘tariff bomb’ is implemented, Mexican-produced TVs will also be affected by the 25% tariff on Mexico. In particular, South Korean companies that account for a large portion of the North American premium TV market are expected to be affected more. Therefore, countermeasures are urgently needed to prepare for each situation.”