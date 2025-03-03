DOOH Expert Gutnik Having Off-Hours Fun Trying Stand-up Comedy

March 3, 2025 by Dave Haynes

I’m always mildly red-faced when asked what I have as hobbies or passions or off-the-wall interests, because I don’t have anything that would make someone snap back and say, “Oh wow, Really?”

Is yardwork a hobby? I have three chainsaws! Buying wine, but then just drinking it??? Boring, but I’m at peace with it.

I am impressed, though, when I come across people who have interesting pursuits, or just put themselves out there doing something risky but fun.

I know John Wang of Taiwan’s Iadea, for example, does some ballroom dancing. Same with Bryan Crotaz of the UK consultancy Silver Curve. Kevin Cosbey of Velasea sings with the Buffalo Philharmonic, and can really, really sing. Heard him, albeit singing a Disney love duet with a buddy after a few cocktails. It was very funny, but in tune.

George Pappas of i5LED has a buncha Harleys.

And then there’s DOOH expert Stephanie Gutnik, who now has her own consultancy based in Toronto, doing stand-up comedy. Impressive!

Got an interesting thing you do on the side? Let me know. It would be fun to build up collection and rattle off some stories here.