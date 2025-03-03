Adomni Starts Beta Testing AI Toolset To Speed, Simplify DOOH Media Campaigns

March 3, 2025 by Dave Haynes

The digital out of home online marketplace Adomni has started beta testing a new AI-driven toolset intended to both speed up and simplify the process media buyers and in-house teams at brands use to target campaigns to display networks across the U.S.

Jeen AI is positioned as an “advanced AI Agent designed to revolutionize campaign planning, buying, and optimization across video channels and Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH).”

Jeen AI is available within the Adomni Ads Platform. “Marketers are under more pressure than ever to do more with less,” says Jonathan Gudai, CEO of the Las Vegas-based company, which has been around since 2015. “Jeen AI is designed to take the busywork out of media buying, giving teams more time to focus on strategy, creativity, and results. In a world where every dollar and every minute counts, Jeen AI helps marketers move faster, make smarter decisions, and maximize their budgets.”

From PR:

Trained with a decade of programmatic campaign data and proprietary insights, Jeen AI enhances media buying efficiency, reducing friction and helping brands build and launch campaigns that connect with the right audiences faster. Advertisers using AdOmni’s existing video solutions have already seen a 20% higher ROI, 50% greater reach, and 35% higher ad recall.

“Jeen AI helps us make smarter decisions on behalf of our clients,” says Hunter Phillips, Director of Partnerships at Choozle. “With Jeen AI, we can launch data-driven campaigns in minutes, freeing up time to focus on strategy and client relationships. It’s like having a strategist on demand—boosting efficiency, optimizing results, and reducing operational costs.”

“Currently focused on campaign planning and activation, Jeen AI will soon expand to offer marketers creative asset generation,” continues Gudai. “In the future, we’ll roll out new features including mid-flight budget and ad content reallocation recommendations, and fully autonomous campaign management —advancing the future of smart advertising.”

Jeen AI Key Features:

Advertising Thought Partner: Helps marketing teams craft strategies, polish messaging, refine pitches, and generate campaign ideas.

Helps marketing teams craft strategies, polish messaging, refine pitches, and generate campaign ideas. Campaign Intelligence & Insights: Instantly retrieves data on AdOmni’s past campaigns, industry benchmarks, and platform capabilities.

Instantly retrieves data on AdOmni’s past campaigns, industry benchmarks, and platform capabilities. Programmatic DOOH Inventory Explorer: Enables quick searches for digital out-of-home (DOOH) inventory based on geo-targets and audience preferences.

Enables quick searches for digital out-of-home (DOOH) inventory based on geo-targets and audience preferences. Automated Campaign Planning: Generates optimized DOOH and digital video campaign plans that can be launched in minutes​.

Generates optimized DOOH and digital video campaign plans that can be launched in minutes​. Privacy & Security Compliant: Built with responsible AI practices to protect advertiser and consumer data.

Features Coming In the Future:

Creative Strategy Builder: Converts a brand’s marketing goals into a structured creative framework.

Converts a brand’s marketing goals into a structured creative framework. Automated Ad Asset Generation: Builds ad creatives to align with campaign requirements and audience insights.

Builds ad creatives to align with campaign requirements and audience insights. Personalized Ad Mockups: Provides visual previews of ads on real-world DOOH screens and CTV/mobile devices.

Provides visual previews of ads on real-world DOOH screens and CTV/mobile devices. Performance Analytics & Optimization: Real-time tracking of key campaign performance metrics, with AI-powered mid-flight optimizations and automated reporting​.

The tools are in a limited beta test now, and a public beta rollout is expected in Q2, with full general availability later this year.

It would take a deep reading expedition into the programmatic advertising weeds to determine just how unique this is or is not. My 10,000 foot level knowledge of that acronym and jargon-riddled world is that AI is widely discussed and in some cases used for everything from smart targeting to vetting and categorizing creative, something Broadsign announced a few weeks ago.

What’s inarguable is the value of AI in creating efficiencies and automating some tasks – with the caveat that a set or sets of eyes likely still need to be be on plans and their execution.