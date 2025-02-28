New London Office Complex Includes Custom LED Arches On Protected, Georgian-era Facade

February 28, 2025 by Dave Haynes

Hat tip invidis for noting this …

A new high-rise office development in London’s financial district looks like a lot of sleek, modern skyscraper developments from the outside, but the complex – which opened in 2024 – incorporates a listed (protected) building in its footprint, and has a central square area that mashes up custom LED displays with brick heritage walls and arched windows.

The ground-level common space at 40 Leadenhall has four LED arches – 7.38 meters high and 1.48 meters wide – using custom 1.9 fine pitch cabinets and modules from Dynamo LED.

I like this because it works with the Georgian-era design. A smaller LED footprint would seemingly reduce capital costs, but that’s maybe not the case because of the custom work needed to precision-fit those arches. You don’t buy this out of a standard product sheet.

The arch screens are next to a bar/lounge and have some sort of resin coating to protect the LEDs.

Here’s a video …