Video: CECOCECO Demos Its LED-driven Dynamic Wall Covering For UK Workspace Designers

February 27, 2025 by Dave Haynes

It is VERY hard to define clear differences between the great majority of direct view LED manufacturers on the market unless you get into the technical weeds or look at some base things like price, main location, and the ability to servicer and support a market like North America or EMEA.

Which is why I’ve been drawn for more than a year now to a spin-out of China-based rental LED displays specialist ROE and its parent company Unilumin. What CECOCECO offers and does is genuinely different – marketing its product as media architecture and concentrating its sales, marketing and awareness campaign on architects and interior design companies, instead of pro AV integrators.

The core product, called ArtMorph, is essentially a lower rez (by today’s standards) LED array fronted by 3D-printed plastic diffusion covers that looks like different materials or can be custom designed. So a wall can look like, let’s say, distressed shiplap wood panels, but support animations that bring the wall to life.

The first gen I saw a year ago at ISE has panels that looked like different materials, but the gen 2 stuff I saw earlier this month at the 2025 ISE had texture to them. So if it was meant to be rock, it looked like quarried rock.

I am blabbering away about this because it is easier to show than write about, and the Chinese company is at a workspace design show in London this week and has a really effective video showing one idea of how it could be used.

There is a lot to be said for big, pixel-rich video walls in spaces with original creative that creates experience or tells a story. No question there.

But there are likely lots of building owners and operators who want to incorporate digital, but want subtlety and ambience, and a surface that looks like a wall finish and not a control room display or scoreboard.

Here’s that video …