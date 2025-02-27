Tampa’s Airport Has Giant LED FIDS Display At Its Cell Phone Waiting Lot

February 27, 2025 by Dave Haynes

The guy who has the airports portfolio for Atlanta LED display manufacturer Nanolumens never seems to stop traveling, and part of his schtick on Linkedin is to take photos or quick videos showing displays in situ in these environments – most or all of it presumably being product from his company.

Most of the signs he smiles and points to are located at and look like you might expect for an airport, but Todd Alan Green has a post up today on something I’ve not seen before and is quite clever – though not cheap to pull off. A very large billboard-shaped display in the cell phone waiting lot at Tampa’s airport, running arrivals data.

So if you believe what the arrivals board says (and some airports are waaaay better than others), this is a good reference tool for people waiting to do pickups to get a sense of status and how long they’ll be waiting.

I use apps like FlightAware that show where flights really are, and when they’ll really get in, as some airports either have crappy data sources or opt not to have the most valid data on screens … for reasons that escape me.