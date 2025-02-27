Hivestack Brand Retired As Adtech Firm’s Capabilities Formally Rolled Into Perion’s Next-Gen Offer

February 27, 2025 by Dave Haynes

It has been a year and change since the Israeli adtech firm Perion acquired Montreal’s Hivestack in a cash deal reportedly worth $100M, and as happens, the buyer is now ready to fully assimilate the acquired entity – with the Hivestack brand going away and becoming part of a next-gen offer called Perion One.

From a letter posted by the CEO:

Over the past year, we have been meticulously designing our next evolutionary step forward, transforming from a company with many moving pieces and solutions to a single unified digital marketing powerhouse: Perion One. This holistic platform will bring together all our technologies to maximize synergies and deliver unparalleled value to our clients. The vision behind Perion One is simple yet profound: to unify, simplify, and amplify.

It has been a bit over a year since we acquired HiveStack, a leading platform in the Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) space. Today, we are harnessing its exceptional technology platform capabilities, combined with the advanced technologies and solutions within Perion, to announce the Perion One ecosystem as a smart, unified architecture that drives seamless innovation. Whether it’s DOOH, CTV, Open Web, or even closed gardens, Perion One will provide advertisers with a singular solution that optimizes results across advertisers’ most important channels, platforms, and screens.

This unification is not just a technological evolution; it’s an organizational transformation. Moving forward, all our sub-brands will be united under the Perion brand. Our organization will be streamlined for maximum efficiency so that every piece of our company can work harmoniously to deliver exceptional outcomes for our clients.

Hivestack, for people who don’t know the adtech/programmatic DOOH space that well, was originally a product of Montreal’s Ayuda Media Systems. Hivestack was NOT part of the acquisition that saw Ayuda Media Systems brought into the fold of fellow Montreal DOOH company Broadsign in April 2019. Ayuda and Hivestack founder Andreas Soupliotis stuck with Hivestack, as did board chair and co-founder François de Gaspé Beaubien.