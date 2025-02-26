German Company’s Gamified LED Walls Designed To Take Steady Impacts Of Kicked Soccer Balls

February 26, 2025 by Dave Haynes

It doesn’t seem that long ago that LED video walls often had the sort of line-up barriers you see at airports set up in front of them, to keep people from getting too near the displays, because the little LED light packages were just soldered in place and very easily damaged.

Fast forward to today, and we have multiple types of LED video wall products – like Chip on Board or “Glue on Board SMD” – widely sold in the pro AV and digital signage sectors with built-in impact-resistant coatings that can take a modest amount of abuse.

And then there’s this German company, LYMB.iO GmbH, that has all-in-one video “MultiBall” systems that can handle people using it as a gamified tennis rebounder, or even the target for soccer penalty kicks. The Munich company has shipped more than 1,700 units in Europe and beyond.

Started in 2016, the company’s largest units are projector-based, so inherently rugged because the screen is just an inactive surface. But it has two systems that are LED cabinet-based and can be used in any lighting conditions, as well as outdoors.

I don’t know what the core LED technology is, but this would have to be a custom design to handle this level of steady “abuse” from balls and (probably) other objects. You would not buy an all in one from, I dunno, Absen, and just put a custom frame around it.