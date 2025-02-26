Aussie Online Beauty Retailer Adds First Physical Store With 100+ Screens In Small Footprint Space

February 26, 2025 by Dave Haynes

The Australian retailer Adore Beauty, which sells guess what, is another story about a company that starts online and eventually decides to add physical locations, and in this case, purpose-built stores dominated by screens. Adore Beauty recently opened its first physical store in suburban Melbourne, using an omni-channel management software platform that does online, mobile and the in-store screens.

Every bay in the store has its own screen displaying digital pricing, which is tied into store systems;

Over 100 screens throughout the store drive dynamic content and offers;

AI-based computer vision analytics log customer behavior and store traffic patterns;

Skin analysis machines offer personalized product recommendations.

The idea is that the digital layer turns passive shopping into an interactive experience.

The platform, called Zitcha, has a tie-in with Broadsign for the in-store screens – though I don’t know if that is for the CMS or Broadsign’s programmatic capabilities.

Adore plans to open 25 stores nationally over three years, and have a media platform that offers precise targeting, better engagement metrics, and stronger conversion potential than it says traditional television could possibly offer these days.

There’s a detail piece about the thinking behind the extension to bricks and mortar and what Adore sees as the real retail media potential on this marketing site.