Smart Navigation Firm PAM Wins Coveted Slot In Influential US Sports Tech Incubator Program

February 25, 2025 by Dave Haynes

The Aussie wayfinding firm PAM has pitched its way into what could be a very lucrative six-month tech incubator program run by media and sports giant Comcast NBCUniversal SportsTech.

The R&D program “identifies and cultivates emerging companies from around the world to drive their growth and shape the sports industry, while creating a space for Comcast and its partners to test and pilot new solutions.”

PAM, which has a US office in LA, is among 10 companies that will be working directly with industry leaders from across SportsTech’s partner consortium, which includes NBC Sports, NBC Sports Next, Sky Sports, Comcast Spectacor, the GOLF Channel, NASCAR, Premier League, PGA TOUR, University of Notre Dame, U.S. Ski & Snowboard, USA Swimming, and USA Cycling.

In other words, huge sports brands that attract a lot of people to large, not always easy to navigate venues.

This unique access facilitates rapid product development, cultivates industry partnerships, and positions these companies for accelerated commercial success. Entrepreneurs will work one-on-one with SportsTech advisors and participate in customized programming focused on refining go-to-market strategy, commercial business alignment, and adaptive business modeling. In turn, partners will be able to explore future opportunities with these companies and gain learnings and perspectives on evolving technologies and trends in the sports marketplace.

“This year’s cohort has developed a diverse range of cutting-edge technologies poised to impact the future of sports, including in the areas of fan experience, athlete performance, and venue operations,” says Jenna Kurath, Vice President of Startup Partnerships and Head of Comcast NBCUniversal SportsTech. “By investing in and supporting their growth, Comcast NBCUniversal SportsTech is driving key business outcomes for both our portfolio and our partners by offering a unique lens into the latest in sports innovation while shaping a more dynamic and engaging experience for fans and athletes worldwide.”

Since the first class debuted in 2021, Comcast NBCUniversal SportsTech alumni have achieved more than 162 pilots, partnerships, and commercial deals with consortium partners. These companies have also earned attention in the broader marketplace, securing commercial deals with other major sports franchises and successfully adapting their technologies for applications adjacent to the industry, including hospitality, food service, and healthcare.

Along with PAM, the Class of 2025 includes:

Camb.AI – Dubai, UAE

CAMB.AI empowers top sports broadcasters and leagues to translate content into any language, using proprietary AI to help ensure seamless localization and maximize audience engagement.

Diddo – Los Angeles, California, United States

Diddo uses proprietary AI to empower video content providers with a platform to let their viewers buy the goods and products they see on any screen.

Ekkobar – Indianapolis, Indiana, United States

Ekkobar’s enterprise-wide solution is the “DNA Behind Social Decision Intelligence™,” a ground-breaking new way of understanding social media – beyond just numbers – that empowers sports and entertainment brands to mitigate risk, shape narratives and boost their bottom line.

Liminal Space – Los Angeles, California, United States

Liminal Space enables thrilling, wraparound holographic experiences for large audiences in sports, concerts, and attractions, providing VR-like immersion without the need for a headset.

LiveLike – New York, New York, United States

LiveLike empowers sports teams, media companies, and brands to transform passive audiences into highly engaged, revenue-generating fans. Through gamification, loyalty programs, interactive content, and social engagement tools, LiveLike drives retention, unlocks new monetization opportunities, and fosters deeper connections.

Orreco – Galway, Ireland

Orreco’s AI sports analytics platform interprets camera data, blood bio-markers, GPS, women’s health, and other data sources to help teams and athletes make better decisions about their performance, nutrition, training, sleep and recovery.

OZ Sports – Reykjavik, Iceland

OZ Sports revolutionizes sports production with AI-driven, multi-camera 4K60p HDR technology, delivering Champions League-quality broadcasts at a fraction of the cost – featuring slow-mo replays, real-time graphics, and industry-first AI-driven optical zoom closeups.

Satisfi Labs – Tampa, Florida, United States

Satisfi Labs is a conversational experience platform that helps businesses transform customer engagement by integrating AI agents, live chat, and marketing automation solutions that work together in real-time to convert interest into action.

Transmit – Miami, Florida, United States

Transmit is an end-to-end monetization platform designed for experience-oriented advertising for content owners, distributors, and rights holders. By providing powerful tools to maximize the value of their content, Transmit empowers clients to optimize content distribution, create premium inventory, and drive greater financial success.

“We go to market,” he told me, “as a smart navigation platform helping cities, visitors, bureaus, and entertainment districts have a more frictionless, guest experience, and as in your world, Dave, the frictionless experience can be anything from how do you get parking? How do you find something? How do you get information on screens or your mobile device? We touch a lot of different communication mediums.”