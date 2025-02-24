UK AV/IT Integrator SmartComm Enters Insolvency Process

February 24, 2025 by Dave Haynes

The British online publication Inavate is reporting this morning that UK systems integrator SmartComm has gone into administration, and paperwork has been filed to wind up the company.

In the UK, when a company goes into administration, it has entered a legal process that involves a licensed insolvency practitioner, and the outcome can be things like a restructuring plan, sale or (unfortunately) turning off the lights for good.

Inavate confirmed the news by scouring Linkedin posts from staffers, including one this weekend from Joanna Helin, marketing manager at Smartcomm:

“Unfortunately, Smartcomm has gone into receivership. Beck Interiors and ISG going under last year knocked the business with outstanding debt. As I understand, this was compounded by HM Revenue & Customs not giving the business the extra 2 months needed to secure a deal which would have saved the company and our jobs. A real shame. It was a great British company to work for – the people made it so. We heard the news yesterday late afternoon.”

There is nothing that I could find on the SmartComm site to confirm that situation.

Smartcomm is self-described as a UK-based specialist Audio Visual, Communications & Controls Integration Company which has continually been at the forefront of the industry. We have years of experience in designing and installing solutions that seamlessly integrate the latest technologies into a wide range of environments. To accomplish this our business is divided into three focussed divisions: Residential, Commercial and Service & Support.

The company is more of a classic AV/IT integrator that includes digital signage as work it does, but was not, to my knowledge, overly active in this sector. But I could be corrected.

It is based in High Wycombe, which is roughly halfway between London and Oxford, to the went and north. Linkedin suggests 51-200 staff.