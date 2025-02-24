Omdia’s ISE 2025 Pro Display Recap Suggests, Among Many Things, The Race To Finest LED Pixel Pitch Has Stalled

February 24, 2025 by Dave Haynes

The research firm Omdia has pushed out a recap of the pro display side of ISE 2025, which was run earlier this month in Barcelona.

The company, which like other credible research firms sends analysts around the halls to meet with manufacturers, offers up the recap as a free read, but you have to register. Like most research firms, the majority of its material is behind a paywall.

In its recap that the 10 key takeaways from ISE 2025 were:

The pixel pitch race to the finest seems to seems to have stopped at 0.4mm, and manufacturers are now competing with COB and MIP (microLED in package) for higher resolutions and lowered energy demands;

LED manufacturers were showing product, like DOOH display totems, that were competitive in brightness with high-bright LCD;

More competitiveness on LED in terms of properties like ruggedization, touch and non-glare;

Enhanced sustainability efforts across display types;

More options in scales and types of interactive flat panel displays;

More 21:9 wide, 5K displays;

Diverse software solutions enabling broader user experiences;

AI-powered displays;

More potential shown for transparent OLED and microLED displays;

Eye-catching kinetic displays generated wow factor.

Here’s a bit more of a dive into Omdia’s observations:

LED Technology Competition Intensifies

Omdia says manufacturers seem more focused on improving image quality than on pushing pixel pitch boundaries lower (o.4mm is old, premium CRT TV tight and no one but nerds ever looked at that back then). While super-fine pitches were showcased by companies like Cedar and Unilumin, manufacturers were saying going even tighter offered diminishing returns compared to LCD and OLED alternatives. The focus has instead shifted to developing more efficient and sustainable LED solutions.

Two competing approaches dominated the high-end LED market: MIP (Micro LED in Package) and COB (Chip on Board) technologies. MIP uses existing Surface Mount Technology production infrastructure, while COB needs more specialized manufacturing, but may offers better performance. Many manufacturers are choosing to produce MIP products in-house while outsourcing COB production.

AI Integration Becomes Standard

Artificial intelligence emerged as a crucial differentiator across product lines. Samsung’s MMF-A 136-inch boardroom display exemplified this trend, incorporating AI-powered processors for real-time content optimization and enhanced visual performance. The integration of AI extends beyond hardware to software solutions, with companies like Sony and LG Electronics offering AI-powered analytics and content management systems for retail and corporate applications.

Google’s presence was particularly notable, with its Gemini AI model powering new meeting solutions that include automated note-taking and dynamic participant management. This integration signals a broader trend toward AI-enhanced collaboration tools in professional displays.

Sustainability Takes Center Stage

As noted in earlier posts, environmental consciousness was a key theme at ISE, with numerous manufacturers introducing various power-saving technologies and sustainable materials, many to most using E-ink’s tech.

Omdia says traditional LCD and LED manufacturers also emphasized power efficiency, incorporating features like local dimming, automatic brightness adjustment, and advanced power management systems. Some companies, like Liantronics, introduced renewable energy solutions integrated with their display systems.

Market Segment Evolution

The corporate sector is showing strong demand for ultra-wide displays, with multiple manufacturers offering 21:9 aspect ratio products in sizes ranging from 81 to 105 inches.

For retail, transparent display technology continues to evolve beyond OLED. Samsung showed transparent Micro LED displays, while LG introduced transparent LED mesh solutions with 6.25mm pixel pitch, indicating growing competition in this previously OLED-dominated segment.

Interactive Flat Panel (IFP) Market Transformation

The IFP market showed signs of maturing, with manufacturers differentiating as much or more now with software integration rather than hardware specifications. That market is also seeing more demand for InfraRed (IR) touch technologies, with IR solutions gaining market share due to improved sensitivity and cost advantages over Projected Capacitive (P-Cap) .

Omdia suggests the pro display market increasingly focused on practical innovation, rather than just on specification improvements. “The professional display industry is clearly moving beyond the traditional metrics of brightness and resolution,” says Tay Kim, Senior Principal Analyst at Omdia. “We’re seeing a more holistic approach to innovation that considers energy efficiency, user experience, and environmental impact alongside performance specifications.”