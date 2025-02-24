Daktronics Says New Billboard Line Reduces Power Needs By As Much As 20%

February 24, 2025 by Dave Haynes

Sustainability is a much bigger issue for digital signage and DOOH network operators in Europe than it is across the water, especially in the U.S. But it is not an entirely foreign concept, though reducing energy footprints may have more to do with the bottom line than the fate of the planet.

South Dakota manufacturer Daktronics, one of the largest manufacturers of digital billboards and stadium-sized displays, has released a new generation of its outdoor product that reduces site power requirements and operational costs by as much as 20%.

“By focusing on sourcing the latest high-quality components while continuing to control the design and manufacturing process of our digital billboards at our facility in Sioux Falls, SD, we can maintain the product reliability we are known for, while significantly reducing power consumption,” says Lori Sieler, product manager for the OOH market at Daktronics, of the new DB-7000 line.

“Investing in digital billboards is a long-term decision, and future-proofing those assets is critical to maximizing their value,” adds Collin Huber, Daktronics OOH market manager. “At Daktronics, we rigorously test our technology in-house, using real-world data to drive continuous improvement. Our displays are engineered to last beyond seven years while maintaining exceptional image quality and reliability.”

Daktronics says its digital billboards also have an optional Green Mode for additional energy savings, and less than 2 per cent of its components are not recyclable.