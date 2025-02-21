Intuitive AI Deploys First Screen-Driven Trash Sorter At Boston Logan

February 21, 2025 by Dave Haynes

The podcast now up on Sixteen:Nine is about a Vancouver company called Intuitive AI that blends image recognition with digital signage and DOOH to come up with a recycling assistant for trash bins in busy public spaces. The company already has a lot of deployments, and now has one operating at Boston’s Logan International Airport (BOS).

The premise with Oscar Sort is that travellers, in this case, walk up to trash and recycling bins and may not be sure which bin to drop their stuff into. The computer vision-based system looks at the cup, can or other item and guides people on what goes where.

Improved accuracy limits contamination and reduces sorting costs.

“Massport has been working hard on meeting our Net Zero goals by 2031, and the Oscar Sort AI Recycling Assistant is an important piece of that strategy,” Rich Davey, Massport CEO, says in Airports International. “Whether it’s helping passengers make the right choice when throwing something away, or bringing sustainable aviation fuel to the airport, sustainable technology is at the centre of everything we do.”

The system also gives the airport operators insights that help better schedule and deploy janitorial staff.

“Boston Logan is taking a data-driven approach to improve passenger experience across the airport industry,” says Hassan Murad, CEO and co-founder of Intuitive AI. “With Oscar Sort, Massport is increasing operational efficiency, cutting costs, and making informed decisions backed by real-time data.”