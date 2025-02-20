Captivate, Videri Partner On Sleek Display Canvases For Common Spaces In Office Towers

February 20, 2025 by Dave Haynes

Almost 25 years ago now, I left the daily newspaper business because it was pretty clear what the Internet would do to it, and I puzzled the hell out of colleagues by saying I was going to work for a start-up that puts screens in elevators that ran news interspersed with paid advertising.

At this new company, we had the mighty-mighty task of trying to figure out ways to put screens in elevators and get a video signal to them, at a time when just the little laptop-sized displays – open-frame LCDs – cost north of $2,000. Then there were ALL the other costs, inc. extortion-level elevator crew labor. So it is interesting to see how things have changed through the years, and the partnerships that have developed.

That Canadian company I joined was shotgun-merged a couple of years layer with its US rival Captivate, which made me unemployed (oh, great!). But it did get me into this sector, where I have been ever since.

Now Captivate, which operates both in the U.S. and Canada, has done a technology tie-up with the US display and software firm Videri that enables the NYC-based media company to offer up sleek super-thin displays that could be mounted in places like the lobbies for banks of elevators.

The proposition is that Captivate can use Videri’s Canvas displays to “deliver an elevated visual experience for Class A properties.”

From PR:

Captivate CANVAS features a sleek and beautiful design with an ultra-thin 15.5mm profile and gallery-like frame (bezel) with a matte finish. The solution mounts flush to any surface with no external components required, offering property managers a sophisticated digital amenity that seamlessly integrates to elevate their space. With industry-leading low power consumption, Captivate CANVAS demonstrates a commitment to sustainability while maintaining superior visual quality.

Marc Kidd, Chief Executive Officer at Captivate commented “This partnership with Videri enables us to deliver a sophisticated digital experience that elevates the luxury perception of any property. The combination of our premium content with Videri’s hardware creates an ideal solution for modern buildings.”

This new hardware solution delivers high-impact content featuring a curated mix of need-to-know news, stunning photography, and compelling stories. Property managers can select which Captivate CANVAS design is best suited to their unique space, with flexible display configuration options including single screens or additional complementary displays featuring persistent directory or transit information. Digital displays in residential and office lobbies have proven to increase engagement and overall satisfaction by providing relevant, timely information.

Wes Nicol, Chief Executive Officer at Videri added “Captivate has a proven track record of delivering premium, engaging content to some of the world’s most prestigious properties and Videri is thrilled to partner with them to take this experience to the next level. Captivate CANVAS is a perfect example of how our sleek, design-forward platform seamlessly integrates into any space, creating easy, yet impactful digital experiences.”

As noted, I have direct (but admittedly distant) experience putting screens in primo office buildings, and the building operators tend to be very persnickety about what goes into their common spaces, particularly if the tech will be attached in some way to expensive stone, wood or other finishes. Mainstream pro displays with manufacturer logos on them and cables running to them are not well-received.

There’s still the challenge of getting power to the screen without drilling holes in pricey marble, but something lightweight and thin, that pretty much hangs like a framed painting (maybe even mounted with just “NASCAR” tape), will be greeted more warmly.