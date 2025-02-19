Kiosk Tech Firm Grubbrr Offers Up Money-Back Guarantee Based On ROI

February 19, 2025 by Dave Haynes

Money-back guarantees will be familiar to most consumers, but they’re not something applied all that often to technology solutions. So it is interesting to read that the Florida-based self-ordering technology and automation company GRUBBRR has announced an offer that essentially says its SaaS fee for a kiosk will be waived if an return on the investment is not realized in a given month.

The “GRUBBRR” Guarantee is a sales tactic announced by the company that says sign up for GRUBBRR’s services before May 1, 2025, and the company will GUARANTEE an ROI. During any month in which GRUBBRR’s solutions do not generate an ROI, your Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) fee for that month will be waived.

The PR on the offer reads:

Sign-Up Deadline: Register for GRUBBRR’s services by May 1, 2025 , to qualify for the guarantee.

Register for GRUBBRR’s services by , to qualify for the guarantee. Guarantee Activation: The GRUBBRR Guarantee takes effect after your first three (3) months of service.

The GRUBBRR Guarantee takes effect after your first three (3) months of service. Guaranteed ROI: If GRUBBRR does not generate an ROI during any month, your SaaS fee for that month will be waived.

If GRUBBRR does not generate an ROI during any month, your SaaS fee for that month will be waived. Client Requirements: To ensure the success of this initiative, participating clients must share their POS data weekly and implement GRUBBRR’s proven playbook.

“At GRUBBRR, we believe in the transformative impact our technology can have on our clients’ businesses,” says Sam Zietz, CEO of GRUBBRR. “Our Guarantee spotlights our confidence in our software as well as our commitment to delivering real results for clients. Our technology is designed to optimize business operations, and our teams are dedicated to ensuring success. We have proven that we have what it takes to help businesses with smoother transactions, while improving the speed of service and customer satisfaction.”

GRUBBRR’s platform is compatible with a variety of hardware options, but its is mainly built for and marketed around Samsung’s 24-inch touch kiosk.