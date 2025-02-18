Watch: I Talk Video Wall Infrastructure With Peerless-AV. You’ll Learn Stuff!

February 18, 2025 by Dave Haynes

I sat in on a half-hour “AV ON AIR” video podcast panel during ISE, hosted and moderated by well-known AV guy Chris Neto, and joined by Brian McClimans and Nick Belcore, equally well-known execs with Chicago-based Peerless-AV.

The premise was about the Sixteen:Nine Future Displays report, which was sponsored in part by Peerless-AV.

The video – which again has me in my increasingly infamous (and less-than-flattering) BS Filter shirt – goes into the report a bit, but we spend much more time talking about the under-appreciated infrastructure side of display technology. While there is endless industry attention paid to pixel pitches and seams for displays, nowhere near as much attention is given to the structural design and components that hold these things in place and ensure they stay up and look great.

Peerless-AV is mainly known for assembly line-produced components that are necessarily universal to deal with ALL the different specs and dimensions from display vendors, but the company acquired an LA specialty company that is all about the math, science and detailed planning involved with custom video walls – like giant ones done as curves. So now Peerless-AV can do custom work, in-house.

The subject may seem a bit boring, but it’s a really good conversation and worth your time if you have anything to do with imagineering and delivering solutions.

Thanks to Midwich Group and Peerless-AV for having me … and putting up with me, too.