STRATACACHE Makes Another EU Acquisition – Building Out Pharmacy Retail Media Tech Side With SNED

February 18, 2025 by Dave Haynes

STRATACACHE, arguably the biggest company in digital signage if you set aside display manufacturers and AV/IT integrators, continues to build its footprint and solution stack in Europe – with the latest move the acquisition of a French company that does screens in pharmacies.

Founded in 2012, SNED is described as an LED solutions specialist in pharmacy displays and signage, operating primarily in France and around the Benelux region.

From PR:

As part of the STRATACACHE family of technology companies, SNED will develop its expertise beyond LED display technology, serving as a key integration resource for STRATACACHE across France and Benelux as well as supporting STRATACACHE’s European pharmacy retail media leader iDklic (a STRATACACHE Company).

“We are seeing a huge demand for screens and integrated systems in pharmacies and other retail spaces as more brands and stores see the massive opportunities that open up when you activate digital signage at point of sale,” says Jean-Charles Figoni, Founder and CEO of iDKlic. “With SNED, we will be able to help partners to not only grow their retail media capabilities but also strengthen their customer communications more effectively. I am immensely happy to have SNED as part of the team.”

Dmytro Ahratina, President of SNED: “It is tremendous to say that we are now part of the STRATACACHE family. We are a passionate, collaborative and knowledgeable team who have built a strong reputation over the last decade. With STRATACACHE we have an opportunity to deepen our skill set event further and play a key role in some exciting upcoming activations.”

SNED will maintain its brand identity and, as is the case with some previous acquisitions across the Atlantic, administration and company operations will be coordinated through Scala, which is also a STRATACACHE company.