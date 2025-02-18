On Heels Of ISE, InfoComm Starts Marketing June 2025 US Show

February 18, 2025 by Dave Haynes

As happens every year, when one big industry trade show ends the next big one starts its marketing and registration – with InfoComm now starting to make noise about the show set for June 11-13 in, ugh, Orlando, Florida – which is JUST a touch hot and steamy at the time of year.

The industry association AVIXA, which owns and runs the show, says “InfoComm 2025 will welcome more than 150 new exhibitors. Attendees will witness advancements in LED displays, from image quality to creative flexibility and energy efficiency. With the shift toward AV-over-IP, solutions enabling seamless and scalable AV distribution over networks will be prevalent on the trade show floor. Interactive experiences will also take center stage, with new touchscreen displays and engaging technologies designed to captivate audiences.”

“In addition, with the increasing importance of software and content management, attendees will see platforms that simplify the creation and delivery of compelling AV experiences.”

New for InfoComm 2025 is the Spotlight Stage, a dedicated space for cohorts to gather around the fastest-growing solution areas in pro AV, including broadcast AV, digital signage, and more. This spot on the show floor will feature both a stage and networking space, providing a forum for in-depth conversations and connections between attendees and solution providers.

“We’re excited to bring several new elements to InfoComm 2025 – from new exhibitors to education and tours of AV applications around Orlando,” says Jenn Heinold, SVP, Expositions, Americas, AVIXA. “We can’t wait to bring everyone together in Orlando in June for a fantastic week of everything pro AV.”

Heinold took over from Rochelle Richardson last year, who ran the US event for several years.

More from PR:

Education Program

The education program will feature 10 tracks: audio, broadcast AV, business and project management, conferencing and collaboration, design and integration, diversity and accessibility, digital signage, enterprise IT, events and entertainment, and learning spaces. Sessions focused on AI will be featured across the tracks, exploring, for example, how to transmit audio with modern technology driven by AI, emerging compliance and security concerns for AI in conferencing and collaboration, and AI in the broadcast production process.

New Workshops

InfoComm 2025 will feature deep dives with new workshops on topics such as “AV Program Management Mentalities: Creating a Consistent User Experience at Scale” and “The Esports Facility Formula: Balancing Gamer Experience, Community Impact, and Stakeholder Value.”

Integrated Experience Tours

InfoComm will host Integrated Experience Tours around Orlando to give attendees an opportunity to see real-world AV applications and learn directly from the technical teams involved.

A tour of “Drawn to Life,” the groundbreaking creative collaboration between Cirque du Soleil and Disney, will transport guests into the world of Disney animation in Cirque du Soleil’s signature style. The event begins with the full show performance and continues with a behind-the-scenes tour with the technical team. Attendees will explore several locations throughout the theatre including the seventh-floor catwalk, control room (production, stage management, video), band area, backstage, and more.

In addition, a tour of the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts will take attendees through the multi-venue show and event destination, which features the 2,800-seat Walt Disney Theatre, the 1,700-seat acoustically renowned Steinmetz Hall, a multi-configuration concert hall featuring a Gala Venue transformable seating system, and the elaborate 300-seat Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater.

There were some rumors drifting around ISE a couple of weeks ago about at least one whale-sized vendor maybe not showing at InfoComm, but until announcements are made, they’re just rumors … so I’ll leave that for others to circulate. What I do know is North Americans who have started coming to ISE in Barcelona tend to be blown away by the scale and breadth of that show. I started going 8-10 years ago and it has become a must-do … plus the weather in Spain in mid-winter is pleasant, versus the blast furnace or steam bath experience in Vegas or Orlando in June.

I think if you trade in North America or even LATAM, you kinda have to be at InfoComm … so I don’t see companies bailing. And despite all the COVID-era suggestions that trade shows are dinosaur events, ISE has been growing and growing.

AVIXA is a co-owner of ISE, with CEDIA, but the show is run by a third-party company.

Not sure I will go to Orlando, given the tariff threats and Canada as 51st state stuff coming out of Washington. Like most Canadians, I would politely describe what’s been going on as off-putting. I have saltier words, but I don’t want to get into politics on this site, and I doubt readers want me to either.

We’ll see what develops. Things change by the day.