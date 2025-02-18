Future Displays Now Has Some 1,400 Downloads & Views. It’s Still Available, Still Free!

February 18, 2025 by Dave Haynes

It has been a couple of weeks since I made any big reference to the Future Displays report, so I wanted to re-up word that it is still out there and still a free download.

I met some folks at ISE who REALLY know their display tech, and was both gratified and relieved that they said I did a good, thorough job. The relief came because I have zero training as an electrical engineer, industrial designer or pretty much anything that requires a brain .. so I managed to scrape something together despite that.

The reviews have all been good and so far the report has been downloaded almost 700 times and viewed roughly as much as an e-zine flipbook thingie.

The report is a free download, and is a bit of a beast because of all the stories and images. It can be downloaded as a PDF file. Here is the link to the short form needed to get at the report …

There are two versions – a straight-ahead, doom-scrolling 240+ page PDF highly suitable for an overseas flight or time in jail, and the magazine-like flip-page thing that has a URL.