2025 Global Digital Signage Awards List – AI’d Version

February 18, 2025 by Dave Haynes

As a bit of an experiment, I tweaked and cleaned up the spreadsheet I was provided for the 2025 Global Digital Signage Awards, threw this into Claude, monkeyed a little with the prompts, and ended up very quickly with a serviceable story that runs through the winners handed out a couple of weeks ago.

I wouldn’t use AI to just flat write stories for me, but for structured information like this, it’s pretty good! This version at least provides links and brief, albeit a bit generic descriptions of the projects unavailable in an earlier post today.

Digital Signage Awards 2025 – Winners and Commendations

The Digital Signage Awards 2025 showcased outstanding achievements across the industry, recognizing excellence in projects, creative work, and innovative products and services. Here’s a comprehensive overview of this year’s winners and high commendations.

Project Excellence

Innovative and Impactful Digital Out Of Home Advertising

Winner: SNA Displays earned top honors for “The Ultimate Display at American Dream,” a groundbreaking installation that set new standards for DOOH advertising. The project demonstrates exceptional innovation in large-format digital displays, creating an immersive advertising environment that captures attention and delivers impact.

High Commendation: UCM Urban Culture Media GmbH received recognition for its creative approach to digital out-of-home advertising, showcasing their expertise in urban media solutions and innovative content delivery.

Innovative and Impactful Digital Out Of Home Advertising – Indoor

Winner: Screenverse won with their Nokia campaign, which successfully increased brand consideration and purchase intent through strategic indoor DOOH placement and engaging content.

Immersive and Experiential Environments

Winner: ADI demonstrated excellence in creating captivating digital environments that merge technology with experience, setting new benchmarks for immersive digital installations.

Immersive and Experiential Environments – Retail

Winner: instronic earned recognition for their outstanding media facade project, which transformed retail spaces through innovative digital integration and creative environmental design.

Creative Excellence

Retail Marketing and Messaging

Winner: Trison Necsum delivered an impressive retail marketing campaign that effectively merged digital signage with brand storytelling, creating engaging customer experiences in the retail space.

Helpful Information

Winner: Play Digital Signage demonstrated excellence in creating intuitive and accessible information systems that enhance user experience and communication effectiveness.

Large-format Digital Canvases

Winner: Moment Factory’s work at Singapore Changi Airport showcased mastery in utilizing large-format displays to create stunning visual experiences that transform public spaces.

Interactive Design

Winner: Dimensional Innovations earned recognition for their LEGOLAND® Resorts’ Ferrari Build & Race installation, combining interactivity with engaging design to create memorable visitor experiences.

DOOH Advertising Campaigns

Winner: Trison Necsum – Real Madrid captured attention with their Real Madrid campaign, demonstrating innovative use of digital out-of-home advertising to engage audiences.

Subscriptions, Curated Content, Templates and Media Integrations

Winner: Play Digital Signage won for their comprehensive content management solutions, offering versatile tools for digital signage content creation and distribution.

Product and Services Excellence

Innovation in Management and Control Software

Winner: nsign.tv demonstrated leadership in developing advanced software solutions for digital signage management and control.

Innovation in Display Technology

Winner: Mood Media earned recognition for pushing boundaries in display technology advancement and implementation.

High-Impact Application and Use of Emerging Software and Cloud Technologies

Winner: StratosMedia showcased excellence in leveraging cloud technologies to enhance digital signage capabilities and performance.

Clever, Intuitive Interactive Technologies

Winner: jls digital ag won for its innovative approach to creating user-friendly interactive digital signage solutions.

Customer and Partner Support

Winner: Play Digital Signage was recognized for their outstanding commitment to customer service and partner relationships.

Green Signage

Winner: First Impression led the way in sustainable digital signage solutions, demonstrating environmental responsibility in technology implementation.

Most Promising and Impressive Start-up

Winner: Kudos Digital Signage emerged as a notable new player in the industry, showing innovative approaches to digital signage solutions.

Outstanding Individual

Winner: Stan Richter of SignageOS was honored for his significant contributions to the digital signage industry.

Outstanding Company

Winner: ZetaDisplay received recognition for their comprehensive excellence in digital signage solutions and industry leadership.