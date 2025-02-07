ISE 2025 Hits Record Attendance For Barcelona Show

February 7, 2025 by Dave Haynes

The numbers are already out for ISE 2025 – which ended less than an hour ago.

85,351 Unique Visitors 185,700 Total Visits 110,540 Registrations



Those are all up in a big way from 2024:

73,891 Unique Visitors 172,627 Total Visits 95,396 Registrations



The halls were packed even today, which is kind of amazing since Fridays tend to be slow and I can remember people a few years back questioning the logic of a four day show.

It is very likely the 2026 show is close to fully booked already, and there was lots of chatter about companies opting for a show in the EMEA region over one in the US (that would be InfoComm), at least some of that owing to all the economic uncertainty in the US with the new, somewhat chaotic government.

Plus Barcelona beats the flying hell out of Vegas or Orlando, which anyone who has been in this business a while has seen way too many times.

I am done-done-done. Totally shattered, like most people. I will post here and there about things I saw and heard today, but not right now. Not that I haven’t had a few cocktails this week, but a nice glass of red on a rooftop beats tapping away on this Chromebook. Adios!