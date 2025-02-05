ISE 2025 Day One Impressions …

February 5, 2025 by Dave Haynes

Out very late, and definitely did not need the one last glass or three of tempranillo, but …

So I am scrambling. and need to re-animate, get myself organized and head back on the Metro to the Fira Gran Via in Barcelona for the second day of ISE.

Very busy show once again. Getting around in the main halls involved a lot of dodging and weaving around all the people.

I did not see a lot that was genuinely new or different, but that is pretty much my comment every time I walk an ISE or InfoComm. It is more about brighter, lighter, sharper, thinner, easier and lots of other words that finish with -er.

Fortunately, my friends at invidis are again doing a video series called the Daily Dave, and we caught up at the end of day one in front of the Lang stand, probably the busiest real estate in the whole event center. One clue on that is people just walking right on through the little space between the cameras and us.

Here’s that interview ….

And here is the one we did before the show, outside Monday night’s mixer …

The funniest thing out of yesterday was the output from LG’s kinetic LED wall, this year’s booth bait. It is very well done and I could see customers saying they want that. Instead of modules sliding in and out in sequences, doing stuff that could be done in the creative, the square modules rotate, with LEDs on one face and mirrors on other faces.

They do several things but what I liked and found funny, for me, was a selfie thing that allowed people to scan a QR code, take a photo and have it stylized using AI, based on looks. I chose serious or professional or something like that, and what came back at me was a set of options that suggested I had opted to transition my gender. That’s entirely fine if people make that huge life choice, but it is not a road I am on.

At least I had a full head of hair for the first time in 30 years …

I posted it on the wall anyway, though I didn’t wait around to see it. No time to dwell.

Coffee. Shower. More coffee. And subway.

Off to day 2 and, yikes, three cocktail parties tonight. Will be looking for 0.0% beer.

OK, maybe not.

Bye.