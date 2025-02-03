The ISE 2025 Mixer Is Tonight: Here’s The Last Minute Need To Know Stuff For Registered Attendees

February 3, 2025 by Dave Haynes

The annual Sixteen:Nine Mixer at ISE 2025 is tonight. I am sure you’re looking forward to connecting once again with industry friends … as well as making new ones.

The basics:

The event is sold out, and we have a hard cap on capacity … and therefore attendance. So I’d appreciate people NOT grabbing a cab with the intent of talking their way in. We’d love to have everyone, but the limits are very real. We have 300 registered.

The event runs from 6 to 8 PM on Monday. The Digital Signage Awards are the same night, one floor above, starting at 8 PM. That is a separate, ticketed dinner event. Registration to the mixer does not get you access to the awards, but if you have a paid ticket to attend the awards dinner, access to the mixer is included.

For the mixer, there is an open bar and staff will be moving around with tapas to nibble on. We keep the music low so you don’t have to YELL YOUR WAY through conversations.

For those who are registered attendees:

You do NOT need a physical or digital ticket to get your badge and access the event. With the huge help of MOVIIK, from stunning Braga, Portugal, we’ll have kiosk check-in capability. Just walk up, boink in the start of your surname on the screen, confirm your name, and a label will be generated on a nearby printer. Bring that label to the event staff who will be in the immediate vicinity, and they’ll set you up with an event badge blank and lanyard.

If there is a spelling boo-boo – it is a case of garbage in, garbage out. So if your name reads Suasn, you or someone else typed that in during registration. Don’t blame your hosts. The kiosk is set up to fix things. There are three types of labels that will spit out – the regular one most will have, on that looks the same but tags with SPONSOR, and one that tags with DINNER. The last one helps sort the people who have paid to attend the awards dinner after.

If there is a bit of line to get in, sorry … but don’t moan. We got that last year and if I had the names of the offenders, they’d magically have seen their tickets revoked. It’s a social event. Be nice. It’s not hard.

Now the really important bit … how to get here:

The venue is a two-level public gardens pavilion in the Montjuic area, between the city center and the ISE event site. The site is in a park, so it can be a little hard to find for taxis if they don’t have specific instructions.

The basics are below and I’d urge saving this part as a note on your phone:

Esdeveniments Esferic Barcelona

Plaça de Dante, 08038 Barcelona

GPS: 41.368806, 2.165012

Closest street address (across street): Avinguda Miramar, 31, 08038 Barcelona, Spain

The venue is a round pavilion just inside the gateway to the Jardins de Joan Brossa (jardins means public gardens). The main road this is off is Avinguda Miramar. You can’t really see the venue from the roadside, but it is not far in.

There is a little bar across the street (and just down a little bit) called Salts Terassa Bar Montjuic, and the structure also across the street from the drop-off is the top end of the outdoor diving site for the 1992 Summer Olympics. If you have time, have a quick look in the outside bar, which has an amazing view across the city.

I have developed this PDF that you can print out and have as a ready reference.

Transport After The Event:

It can be a bit of a challenge to get rides back to hotels or elsewhere, as it is not a route taxis would normally pass through in search of fares. So we will hopefully have someone from the venue calling for taxis after 8 PM, and again after the awards break up. That worked pretty well a year ago.

In a pinch, it is a 5-10 minute walk, out from the venue to the street and then right, down the road to the Hotel Miramar Barcelona – where there would likely be taxis coming and going.

Uber is a waste of time here, unless things have changed.

Other stuff?

Dress is business casual.

There is the ability to hang out and chat outside on the plaza, though it will be a bit nippy. I THINK we have arranged for propane heaters, but we’ll see when we get there.

Please make a point of thanking the sponsors, who make all of this possible. An extra thank you to Videri, which is bringing in a pile of screens to drive messaging, and Screenfeed, which like at ISE last year and DSE a few weeks ago, is producing the on-screen content. And Moviik/Displax for the check-in tech.

Happy travels and see you tonight.

The 2025 Digital Signage Mixer Sponsors are: