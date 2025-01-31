TRISON Gets Formal US Business Footprint Via Acquisition Of Solutions Provider Zero-In

January 31, 2025 by Dave Haynes

The Spanish AV integrator TRISON has been looking for a while now at the U.S. market for a partner or acquisition, and that search has resulted in the company doing a deal to buy a long-time partner, NYC-based digital signage solutions provider Zero-In.

The deal gives TRISON, the biggest AV integrator in Europe, a business footprint in the U.S. While the company is known, understandably, for its work in Spain and across Europe (with whale clients like retail group Inditex and IKEA), it does work around the globe, including in America.

“With Zero-In, we continue our international expansion, strengthening our position in North America and enhancing our capabilities in strategic sectors such as quick-service restaurants, banking, and fitness,” says TRISON CEO Alberto Cáceres.

Zero-In is an agency focused on customer interaction technology, operating across the U.S. and into Canada. It has corporate offices in New York City and New Jersey. Its client list includes Equinox, sweetgreen, CAVA, Brookfield Properties, Shake Shack, Five Guys, LA Fitness, Bank of Hawaii, Mendocino Farms, Barry’s, Portillo’s and more.

It is one of those companies that has quietly been doing a lot of work, without beating its PR and marketing chest. Some companies I hear from endlessly, others like Zero-In, rarely to never. The company has been around for more than 20 years.

“We have worked with the incredible people on the Trison team for years, and are thrilled at the opportunity to finally join our families into the leading global provider of digital experience solutions,” says CEO Mitchell Goss.

I did a podcast chat with Goss several years ago.

TRISON now has 17 offices in 14 countries, and about 500 employees, further strengthening its operational capacity in the North American market.

That means it is far smaller than big US integrators like AVI-SPL, Diversified and AVI Systems, but the distinction is TRISON is focused on the digital signage market and doesn’t much (or maybe at all) do the bread and butter unified communication and other workplace stuff done by those big guys.

Zara and its related retail brands are the most known customers, but TRISON also has Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Foot Locker, SSP, FNAC, Primor, L’Oréal, Sephora, Lidl, Instituto Cervantes, Rolls-Royce, Porsche, Toyota, Seat, General Motors, Siemens, Real Madrid, AC Milan, The FA, Legends, Merlin Entertainments, AEG Worldwide, Sanofi, and BNP Paribas.