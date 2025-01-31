Navori Labs Founder Moeri Sells Company’s Controlling Interest To German VC Firm

One of the oldest and widely deployed digital signage CMS software companies in the industry has new majority owners, with news this morning that Navori Labs now what’s positioned as a strategic partnership with the Munich VC firm Maguar Capital.

While the official PR vaguely references this as a strategic partnership, a report this morning from German language content partner invidis says Jérôme Moeri, the founder and CEO Navori Labs, has sold his controlling interest to Maguar.

Navori has been quietly on the market for many, many years, and I even had a seat a very long time ago at a celebratory dinner for an agreed Navori sale deal – different company, people and time – that didn’t end up being closed.

“This is a defining milestone for Navori Labs as we embark on an exciting new chapter,” says Moeri. “Maguar’s vision and approach to innovation align perfectly with our goals. With their support, we’re set to break new ground and continue delivering best-in-class solutions to our customers.”

Moeri says in PR that he will stick around to guide the company through its transition to a broader management team.

“Navori’s exceptional track record and innovative solutions have positioned it as a clear leader in the digital signage market, and we are excited to contribute to its next phase of growth through resources, our network and our deep software expertise,” says Matthias Ick, Founding partner at Maguar.

Navori has been around for more than 26 years and I remember seeing a product demo back in maybe 2004. The company says it has sold some 1.25 million licenses sold across 150+ countries, though a lot of them are one-time sales and not SaaS subscriptions, for those readers thinking they can use that to work out in their their heads what Navori is turning over in revenue.

In addition to its headquarters in western Switzerland, Navori has a large team in Montreal, Canada, as well as locations in Mexico, the Middle East, and India. Navori’s most important vertical markets are retail, QSR, corporate communications, and transportation (including Istanbul Airport). In Germany, Lotto Bayern is one of the most important CMS customers.

Very happy for Jérôme – a soft-spoken, nice and smart man. Twenty-six years is a long time starting, building and running a business.