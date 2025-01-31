Low Cost, High Value Architectural Video Tours For Creative Pros Set Up For Next Week At ISE
January 31, 2025 by Dave Haynes
An organization set up as a community platform for creative video professionals who work in live entertainment, installations and virtual production has put together a pair of low cost but high value exhibit hall tours for next week at ISE in Barcelona.
Framework Video is looking for participants who are “advancing their architectural video installation practice from information delivery to art and entertainment experiences. We want to help this group rapidly learn about the entertainment technologies that are common for multi-screen stage design for live audience that are finding their way into architectural installations. While we show them the gear, we hope to inspire them about the people and process that goes into this work.”
The curated tour stops, led by industry experts Sam Phenix and Matt Ward, are positioned as a unique chance to explore the latest innovations from key players across display, playback, and processing manufacturers.
Tour 1: February 6th @ 13:00
Stops include: LG, Lang, Brompton, Disguise, Pixera, and ROE.
Tour 2: February 7th @ 10:30
Stops include: Seoul Viosys, Matrox, Ioversal, Hive, Megapixel, ISAAC, and Stage Precision.
These tours are “designed to offer a balanced, independent perspective, providing insights into the tools and solutions shaping the future of our industry.”
The good news is expert level guidance – Phenix is an industry friend and VERY knowledgeable – but only 20 EU t0 join in. And the tours are limited to 20 participants per. All proceeds supporting the frame:work community platform.
Leave a comment