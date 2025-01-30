BrightSign Extends Warranty Period On Newest Media Players To “Industry-First” Five Years

January 30, 2025 by Dave Haynes

BrightSign has taken the interesting and somewhat disruptive step of extending the warranty on its newest generation of media players from one year to five, and is including five years of software updates.

Most devices – like specific purpose digital signage media players and specialty PCs – have one year warranties. BrightSign was previously one year in the US and two years in the EU, its two main markets.

BrightSign can do this, of course, because it has been in the field with its little purple media players for more than a decade, and knows its core design of fanless, solid state and self-healing devices have a track record of working away happily for at least five years.

The revised warranty applies to all newly purchased and registered Series 5 media players, and came into effect January 1st of this year.

“More reliable, more secure, and more value. This is the driving force behind our commitment to customers, partners, and consumers for the year ahead,” says Steve Durkee, chief executive officer of BrightSign. “The market asked, and we delivered. Expanded partnerships, more integrations, extended warranties, SOC2 compliance – all while leveraging the power of NPUs to enable AI experiences. We are incredibly confident in our full solutions suite and unmatched reliability.”

There’s almost always something that contradicts this, but BrightSign suggests the five-year warranty is an “industry first that will change the way customers think about their hardware and what they will come to expect from their signage solutions.”

Certainly, a five year warranty is outside the norm. I poked around and saw that:

The BrightSign news is on the immediate heels of another interesting announcement – new LG 49, 55, and 65-inch UV5N-E Series smart commercial displays that will run BrightSignOS on LG’s embedded SoC processor.

BrightSign will be at booth 4S-300 next week at ISE 2025.