This 32-Inch Color E-Paper Display Runs Just Off The Power Harvested From Indoor Lighting In Retail

January 28, 2025 by Dave Haynes

The Taiwan firm Agile Display Solutions is launching an interesting new color e-paper display at ISE next week that uses E Ink’s Spectra 6 technology and is powered only by the ambient light in the environment – like overhead lighting in a retail shop.

That would be why it is called the Forever Display, which rolls off the tongue a bit better than the formal product name, EPD32-FD.

The 32-inch Forever Display, says the company in PR, is the world’s first full-color digital signage solution that operates entirely without cables, including without being plugged into external power.

“This product is not just a technological breakthrough; it demonstrates our commitment to sustainability and efficiency,” says J.B. Daines, Chief Commercial Officer of Agile Display Solutions. “The EPD32-FD Forever Display is poised to redefine how the world thinks about digital signage, combining innovation with environmental responsibility.”

The display is integrated with Powerfoyle technology from a Swedish company called Exeger, enabling it to operate for years in a space that has typical retail lighting. Exeger suggests in the same PR that Powerfoyle negates the need for running electrical wire or cat 6 cable to power a screen, and that can save $1,500 USD or more in labor and materials, per unit.

The Powerfoyle tech is super-thin flexible strips that are, I assume, running along the top of the display chassis.

The Forever Display has an open API and can, therefore, work with already deployed networks and management systems.

Agile will also be showing a 75″ E Ink Kaleido 3 Outdoor display at ISE.

The main distinction between the two E Ink products is that Kaleido displays use a color filter – which mutes and softens images and limits the color range. Spectra 6 uses color micro-capsules to produce full, saturated colors and is much closer to the color outputs of flat panel monitors.