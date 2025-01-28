Future Displays: LG’s Display Strategy Balancing Premium And Practical Solutions

January 28, 2025 by Dave Haynes

The expansive “groundscraper” design of LG’s North American headquarters is nicely symbolic of how the Korean electronics giant goes to market – with a spectrum of products that is particularly wide, even when narrowed down to LG’s OLED, LCD and LED digital displays.

The 350,000-square-foot building on a 27-acre site in Englewood Cliffs, NJ was made low and broad to respect the landscape and preserve views across the nearby Hudson River to New York City. It houses staff involved with LG’s full consumer and B2B products range, and a key building feature is a display-filled Business Innovation Center (BIC) that its sales and solutions teams use to walk partners and end-user customers through a huge range of options – from wall-filling fine-pitch LED displays and jaw-droppingly gorgeous OLEDs to more humble monitors for workplaces.

LG has several of these BICs around the U.S., but the New Jersey site that opened in May 2024 is its largest. The intent – as with BICs opened earlier for Atlanta, Chicago and Los Angeles – is to provide visitors a sense of what’s both possible and feasible for future workspaces, customer environments and commercial establishments.

“We want this showroom to be a reference for technology professionals and businesses across the northeast as they consider new tech-enabled solutions and experiences for every location, from hospitals and retail stores to restaurants and entertainment venues,” says David Bacher, head of marketing at LG Business Solutions USA.

LG hosted and walked me through last fall – navigating a 3,600 square foot space loaded with visual bling that has a particular emphasis on the display giant’s broad line-up of direct-view LED displays.

MAGNITS For Attention

The BIC is a bit reminiscent of an art gallery – airy, the lighting subdued and the spaces zoned by product category, starting with direct view LED.

LG calls its premium fine pitch LED displays MAGNIT – based on Chip On Board (COB) technology. Among several MAGNITs in the BIC, one is a mind-blowing 217-inch diagonal display.

Eric Sikora, LG Business Solutions’ senior solutions engineers for commercial displays, says workplace has been a very active vertical for the product. “They are putting many of the MAGNITs in their conference rooms, and throughout whole buildings,” he relates. “They want to set the visuals bar really high, especially in public spaces, because people are going to have their phones and cameras, and customers want the visuals to look really good when people posted on social media.”

Quality is also a factor because of the variety of ways these big video walls are getting used, adds Sikora, explaining how a video wall might be doing corporate branding and messaging, but also needs to have the clarity, refresh rate and other attributes that make it useful as a backdrop for a presentation by the CEO, or for a product launch.

“I’m seeing a shift,” says Sikora. “We’re seeing it with customers who are trying to future-proof or build in some flexibility with what they use. They understand a basic all-in-one LED might be good enough for many things, but if they buy up, they increase their options.”

