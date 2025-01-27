Preview: What To Expect And Where To Go Next Week At ISE

January 27, 2025 by Dave Haynes

I am scrambling to get ready for ISE next week, so very happy if I can appropriate and re-purpose someone else’s material – like this auto-translated post from German language content partner invidis that is a guide through the halls and shows readers where some of the more interesting exhibitors are located, and what highlights to expect.

From invidis ….

The “Unified Communication (UC) & Education Tech” area previously only took up half of Hall 2. This is where ISE has expanded: this year, Hall 1 is being expanded, where workplace solutions provider Ricoh, among others, has set up shop. Otherwise, there are a number of Chinese names on the list, but the Austrian luxury TV manufacturer C-Seed also appears. Anyone who wants to see the ebony version of the $200,000 MicroLED TV that unfolds from the floor in 60 seconds can pay a visit here.

Most of the well-known collaboration and smart home providers are still in Hall 2: Google, Microsoft and Zoom are presenting their empires around Chrome, Teams and Zoom Rooms. There is always a bit of signage too – especially at Google, where the latest Chromeboxes will be on display, among other things. The digital signage CMS provider Appspace, which specializes in the workplace, has its stand opposite Microsoft.

However, the majority of the UC area is hardware-dominated, with manufacturers such as Iiyama, Logitech and Barco. Moka Technology, which belongs to TPV, can be found in the furthest corner of the hall, but is showing the first digital signage screens with Brightsign Built-in.

The residential and smart home sector and the industry association Cedia occupy the second part of Hall 2.

Free ISE admission with invidis As an invidis reader, you will receive a free ticket for the ISE 2025 exhibition area. Simply use the code ISE2025invidis when registering .

The main stage of the fair

Things get really interesting – and visually exciting – in Hall 3: The largest hall of the trade fair is home to all the major visual solution providers: from the all-rounders Samsung, LG, PPDS (Philips) and Sharp, to the projector specialists Panasonic and Epson, to important LED providers such as Absen, Unilumin and ROE. At Dynascan you can see the latest outdoor display systems, such as an e-paper-based 75-inch stele.

The rental AV provider Lang AG has one of the most exciting stands here with a portfolio consisting of the latest LED technologies, event drones and more. The industry association Avixa has its “Xchange Live” stand in Hall 3, where expert presentations are held almost continuously, as well as its Member Lounge.

Hall 4: Signage galore

This year, the digital signage industry is moving from Hall 6 to Hall 4. At the entrance, you’ll be greeted by the purple boxes that hang behind almost 2 million digital signage screens worldwide: the media players from Brightsign. This year, the media player market leader will increasingly be presenting them in the “built-in” SoC variant.

Most of the digital signage CMS providers that come to the ISE are also exhibiting in Hall 4. In the middle of all of this are also specialist providers such as the sensor expert Nexmosphere, the ESL manufacturer Solum and Wi-Charge, inventor of infrared power supply for displays. Outdoor display provider Boldvu, formerly an LG joint venture, is also exhibiting here.

In Hall 5, the “Multi-Technology” area continues, which means that software and hardware manufacturers from a wide range of industries are exhibiting. From the digital signage sector, for example, there are the CMS providers Uniguest and Wallboard or the LED provider Vanguard.

Where it roars and shines

Halls 7 and 8 are bright and loud: the “Lighting & Staging” and “Audio” areas are located at the back of the Fira, as seen from the main entrances. Even further back, in Hall 8.0, it gets even louder, as this is where the Audio Demo Rooms are located. One floor above is the newest zone of the ISE, Hall 8.1, which combines several themed areas: the Discovery Zone, the Robotics and Drone Area, the E-Sports Arena and the Avixa TV Studio.

Start-up zone in the Innovation Park

In the corridor between halls 3 to 6 is the Innovation Park, where start-ups and first-time exhibitors present their solutions on smaller stands. There is also a pitching stage here, where pitches are made to investors in the afternoon, and a matchmaking area for investors and start-ups.

Upstairs: conference rooms

Most of the ISE conferences, summits and theme tracks take place on the upper floor of the Fira. Invidis will again hold the Digital Signage Summit ISE on Wednesday, February 5th in room CC5 – that is between hall 3 and hall 5. The retail track with invidis a day later will take place in the same room.