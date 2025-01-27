PPDS Tweaks Branding Of Management Software To Make It Philips Wave

January 27, 2025 by Dave Haynes

I suppose at some point I’ll be able to stop putting Philips in parentheses right after first mentioning PPDS in posts, but it isn’t happening anytime soon. Now the company that goes to market describing itself as the exclusive global provider of Philips Professional Displays has tweaked the title of its remote management ecosystem to be called Philips Wave, instead of PPDS Wave.

This makes sense, give that the brand on the bottom bezel of displays is Philips, not PPDS.

The Philips hall 3 stand at ISE 2025 next week in Barcelona will sport the refreshed brand, which comes three years after its debut at ISE 2022.

Here’s the PR:

Used around the world, the ‘evolutionary’ secure and scalable API-first platform, Wave Controller, provides AV/IT managers with advanced and effortless control and management capabilities for professional displays on a local and international scale, with firmware and software updates, adjusting settings, and predictive maintenance just some of the remote features available.

Also part of the Wave ecosystem, the dedicated ProStore provides a ‘one-stop digital marketplace’ for customers to access their preferred applications and services – including those from third party partners such as NowSignage, Appspace, and NoviSign – while eliminating concerns around compatibility.

Over the past two years, the development team, led by Siddarth Gopal, Global Director of Software Solutions, has continuously updated and enhanced the Wave ecosystem, implemented to meet the changing needs of the market, including retail, corporate, education, and more.

Making ready for its next phases of growth, and in close collaborations with PPDS’ global sales teams and partners, the new name, Philips Wave, brings greater brand recognition and association with the Philips brand, bringing new features and benefits on current and future ‘Wave ready’ displays.

Siddarth commented: “At PPDS, we pride ourselves on innovation and, crucially, listening to the market. When we launched Wave in 2022, we made it clear this was an evolving solution. With updates on an almost continual basis, new partnerships being added, and new features and functionalities to cater for our customers’ needs, the product we have today is vastly superior to the version of Wave we introduced on day one. That momentum continues, and as we grow globally, we are well positioned for the long term.”

Martijn van der Woude, VP Global Marketing and Business Development at PPDS, added: “Philips Wave is much more than just a rebrand. We are aligning the platform with our Philips Professional Displays, providing greater brand association and recognition of the quality and confidence that has been synonymous with the Philips brand since 1891. The foundations have been set, and Philips Wave is ready to surge.”

PPDS will also be touting its attaining ISO 27001 certification, which recognizes that its team has implemented a systematic approach to managing sensitive company information, and has measures in place to protect against current and future security threats.