Murals, Props And Sync’d LED Lighting Mashed Up To Promote Champagne On LA & NYC Storefronts

January 23, 2025 by Dave Haynes

The NYC media solutions company Inwindow Outdoor was known in earlier days for street-level storescapes that mixed rear projection on empty shop windows with printed vinyl graphics to turn distressed real estate into sidewalk billboards. But recently it has focused more on multimedia work that blends technology with art in interesting ways – like this project done in New York and LA for the champagne house Perrier-Jouët.

The company took a pair of empty storefronts and turned them into works of art that blend hand-painted murals with props and sync’d LED lighting – with anything using electricity getting its power from a solar array set up out of view.

Each design is specific to the location’ s facade – including pairing the muralist with the location.

“You’ve got some of the best muralists around, like BK Foxx in NY and Drew Merrit in LA, creating detailed images with high-frequency details like thousands of blades of grass, and photo-realistic champagne bottles to act as the backdrop,” explains Inwindow CEO Jeff Cohen. “Then you have foam floral prop designers, and air-brush artists, along with custom LED designers & coders (in-house) and window display design, metal fabricators, stage lighting designers.”

All the lights and computing gear are driven by the solar arrays, at both locations.

I wouldn’t call this digital signage, at all, but it’s a reminder that there all kinds on interesting ways to approach street-level advertising that aren’t just about big print, video walls or projection.

Here’s a behind the scenes video:

The company also did a very different project in Buffalo for Gatorade, celebrating its all-world NFL quarterback Josh Allen.