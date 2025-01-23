Creative Shop Instronic Spins Out Business Unit To License Premium Video Archive

January 23, 2025 by Dave Haynes

This happened a few months back, but it just caught my attention this morning: the Spanish creative technology studio Instronic – which is up there with Moment Factory, Gentilhomme, Float4 and d’strict for developing stunning digital projects – has started licensing a curated library of content for third-party installations.

A related company called ōnic, which is presumably a plat on instrōnic, offers a collection of digital art pieces under a flexible licensing arrangement that is promoted as adaptable to any format and specifically designed for large-scale video walls and immersive digital canvases.

Given that originally commissioned art for a big video wall in a lobby would have a cost that has a bunch of trailing zeroes, the proposition of licensing a piece or pieces from a completed library is attractive.

Using ōnic, someone like an event planner who wants to have ambient digital as a backdrop can license a piece on a plan that starts at 500 EU, with EU being pretty close in value these days to USD. Perpetual use arrangements start at 1500 EU.

It’s an interesting way to get more value out of files that are otherwise just sitting around gathering digital dust on hard drives somewhere.

Last fall, Montreal-based creative technology shop Moment Factory, which would compete with instronic on some projects, took the equally interesting but different step of launching a new business unit that makes already-designed immersive multimedia experiences available to third parties, enabling the company to deliver more ticketed attractions without needing to handle all the operational aspects.

Moment Factory Originals is based around a library of immersive experiences the company has put on around the world, everything from projection-mapping church interiors to multimedia night walks in forests. The Lumina Night Walk series, for example, has been deployed in over 20 locations in less than a decade, and the originals set-up allows the company to do many more in a shorter period.