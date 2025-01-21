World Out of Home Organization Partners With Japanese OOH Industry For First Media Conference In That Country

January 21, 2025 by Dave Haynes

The World Out of Home Organisation (WOO) is holding a media business conference in Japan for the first time next month – a one-day session in Tokyo on Thursday, Feb. 20.

The event has been organized by representatives of the Japanese OOH industry, working with WOO, self-described as the world’s only global Out-Of-Home (OOH) advertising industry association. The conference will be held at Tokyo Midtown Hall, and marks the first time WOO has done an event in Japan in its 60 plus years of existence (it used to be called FEPE).

The OOH Tokyo Conference 2025 held in association with WOO, will discuss the latest technologies, trends and the creation of sustainable business models in the OOH advertising industry under the theme ‘From Japan to the world, from the world to Japan’. Furthermore, the conference will focus on Japan’s proud OOH market (ranked third in the world) and explore new possibilities for cooperation with overseas markets.

WOO President Tom Goddard says: “Japan has one of the largest OOH advertising markets in the world. We hope that through this conference we can review the value of the Japanese market from a global perspective and discover clues to further growth.”

“This is the first time WOO has partnered with a national industry for such an event and this ground-breaking collaboration provides a new template for bringing the worldwide industry together.”

Key Conference Highlights:

Top OOH leaders from around the world as Keynote speakers and panelists

Industry leaders from over 250 companies and organisations from some 100 plus countries where WOO has members are expected to participate.

Promoting the attractiveness of the Japanese market to the rest of the world

Promote Japan’s unique OOH success stories and technological innovations to the global market.

Networking and business creation

An excellent opportunity to learn about the latest global trends and build new partnerships

Specialist sessions and panel discussions covering a range of high-profile topics on the global OOH agenda

For further details and to register – Click Here