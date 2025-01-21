AV Tech Firm VuWall By PE Firm As Part Of Control Room Solutions Roll-Up

January 21, 2025 by Dave Haynes

Montreal-based VuWall, a substantial player in video wall control and visualization solutions, has been acquired by the private equity firm Naxicap in what appears to be a strategy to roll up complementary technology solutions for control room environments.

Naxicap had previously acquired Guntermann & Drunck (G&D) in 2020 and Tritec Electronic in 2022. With VuWall in the portfolio, the companies can leverage each other’s technology, workforce, and market presence, Naxicap suggests.

Nothing in the press release about deal terms, etc.

From PR:

Combining VuWall’s cutting-edge software development expertise with G&D’s and Tritec’s renowned hardware development, this partnership fosters unparalleled collaboration and interoperability in control room environments. Customers will experience faster response times, streamlined operational workflows, and increased system reliability through seamlessly integrated video wall and KVM solutions.

As part of this new collaboration, Thorsten Lipp, CEO of G&D, will now also serve as the CEO of VuWall, steering both companies toward shared success. Markus Müller-Heidelberg will remain Managing Director of Tritec Electronic. Meanwhile, Paul Vander Plaetse, Founder of VuWall, will assume the role of Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) for VuWall, G&D, and Tritec, bringing his vision and expertise to lead global marketing strategies.

“This acquisition represents a significant milestone in our mission to bring together best-of-breed solutions in the control room industry,” says Joseph Pacher-Theinburg at Naxicap. “By leveraging the strengths of VuWall’s software development team and G&D and Tritec’s hardware expertise, we are unlocking new possibilities for innovation and market growth. ”

Vander Plaetse adds: “The integration of G&D’s world-class KVM technology with VuWall’s innovative IP video wall solutions is a game changer for command and control environments. This partnership will allow us to deliver a truly seamless experience, enhancing operational efficiency and situational awareness for our customers.”

VuWall and G&D are both at ISE, but with different stands. VuWall is at 5C700 and G&Dis at 5J350.