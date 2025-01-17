ESL Companies Start Harvesting In-Store Light To Power Shelf-Edge Displays

January 17, 2025 by Dave Haynes

Batteries have been the primary way to drive electronic shelf label displays in retail aisles, but a couple of ESL manufacturers have started working with a Swedish company that does the interesting work of harvesting power from in-store lighting.

It’s a variation on the idea of using solar cell arrays to drive e-paper displays at transit stops, except in this case the light source is up on the ceiling or mounted on store walls.

This is a thing because power is often not available at store shelves and the cost of running electrical cable and conduit, or even just cat 5 or 6 cable to do Power over Ethernet, would be a big number in a typical store. And while teeny ESL batteries can last a long time, they do run out eventually.

Both SoluM and Pricer have partnered with Epishine, self-described as a pioneer in printed organic solar cells, to deliver ESL systems powered by the available light.

In the case of SoluM, it is a rail-based system harvesting the available light and converting it to power. “The rail design,” says PR, “makes it easy to mount, move, and adjust ESLs along the rail, providing unmatched convenience for retailers. With in-house manufacturing facilities, SoluM achieves shorter development times, maintains high quality control standards, optimizes the supply chain, and maximizes cost competitiveness.”

More from the PR:

Modern ESLs, with their expanded capabilities, contribute to retail efficiency but often require frequent battery replacements, increasing maintenance costs and environmental impact. To overcome these issues, self-powered ESLs, powered by Epishine’s organic, non-toxic solar cells, offer a game-changing alternative. The solar cells are optimized to capture indoor light, providing reliable performance even in low-light conditions. This makes them ideal for retail environments where light availability varies across shelves and durable materials are of most importance.

The new light-powered rail-based ESL system by SoluM eliminates the need for disposable batteries. In large retail stores, which can hold over 50,000 unique items requiring ESLs, this innovation can save 50,000 batteries per replacement cycle—drastically reducing both maintenance costs and environmental impact.

Pricer is using the same tech, though perhaps with its own twist.

Pricer is introducing Pricer Avenue, a new system that redefines the traditional aisle experience for the global retail market. Built to tackle the real challenges that retailers face today, the system combines sleek Scandinavian aesthetics by Swedish industrial designer Nikolaus Frank, advanced modularity, and intelligent technology. It transforms miles of unused shelf space into a dynamic, first-class communication platform.

“We’re thrilled to unveil Pricer Avenue, our game-changing shelf-edge communication system,” says Finn Wikander, Pricer’s chief product officer. “With the sleekest, most advanced label on the market paired with a powered communication rail, retailers can connect with shoppers like never before – completely transforming the aisle experience.”

At the center of this breakthrough system is the powered communication rail that combines power and future-proof capabilities with data connectivity. This communication platform opens new doors and revenue streams for retailers, enabling them to enhance the shopper experience and create a branded aisle that completely reinvents how they engage with shoppers at the shelf edge.

These are ESLs, so the power demands are miniscule when compared to video displays. You could imagine this powering other kinds of larger e-paper displays like digital fact tags and perhaps digital posters.

The other way to go at driving displays without running wire is with the Israeli firm Wi-Charge, which does wireless power using a transmitter and receivers.