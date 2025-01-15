Swatch Store In Milan Uses Series of Wall-Embedded LED Columns To Drive Experience

January 15, 2025 by Dave Haynes

This is a Swatch store in Milan with an interesting approach to LED displays embedded into the walls and between a series of product displays.

More typically, stores seem to either use one big feature LED wall or have displays of these dimensions set up like horizontal ribbons. In this case, there are seven Samsung LED displays – each roughly one meter wide by three tall (96 cm x 324 cm) – in a vertical/portrait format. The screens get amplified, so to speak, by a mirror ceiling.

Nice creative, as well.

I like, though the one at 19 seconds in this video has a horizontal line in it that is bring out the OCD I didn’t know I had.

The integrator is a Milan company, ledLux.