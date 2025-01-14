Barcelona’s nsign.tv Latest CMS To Build Computer Vision-based Audience Measurement Into Platform

January 14, 2025 by Dave Haynes

Barcelona-based CMS software firm nsign.tv has joined the growing list of providers that have built audience measurement directly into its solution, as opposed to aligning or integrating with a dedicated third-party computer vision platform.

SaaS-based nsign.tv has launched Nsign People, which it says enables businesses to measure the effectiveness of their communications in physical spaces through facial detection. Facial pattern detection is very different from recognition, the latter a can of worms most digital signage software companies and their customers don’t want to open because of privacy concerns and regulations.

Detection means there’s a camera, or what tech companies like to call sensors to lessen objections, that looks for and analyzes faces but doesn’t match them against any database to “recognize” individuals or store the captured images. These detection platforms tend to just report gross viewer numbers, male/female breakdowns and things like dwell time.

Nsign People, the company suggests, enhances content personalization and allows users to evaluate sales impact and ROI.

The company is in the enviable position of organizing a stand in three weeks at ISE (yup, ISE opens in three weeks) at an event that is a subway or car ride away, and doesn’t involve planes and trains. nsign,tv has a stand in hall 4 and along with the new computer vision capabilities, will be showcasing its Applets: micro-applications within the CMS that automate digital content creation by pulling real-time data from systems such as ERP, POS, or CRM..

“Content management in digital signage can often feel chaotic,” explains Toni Viñals, CEO of nsign.tv. “With our Applets, that chaos is eliminated. We simplify management, centralize control, and streamline automation, helping our clients turn complexity into clarity and efficiency.”