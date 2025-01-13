E Ink, Wi-Charge Partner On Wirelessly-Powered Color E-Paper Posters

January 13, 2025 by Dave Haynes

The Israeli start-up Wi-Charge is starting to get some traction with its efforts to work with display manufacturers, working out a partnership that makes it possible to power E Ink’s top-of-the-line Spectra 6 color e-paper display panels.

While e-paper displays already have dramatically lower power demands than conventional displays, they use batteries that gradually loose their charge – the power drain tied to how often the visuals on the e-paper display are changed. So if you can wirelessly power the units, the equivalent of EV range anxiety goes away.

Wi-Charge has been making and releasing its own small form factor displays aimed mainly at shelf-edge retail applications, but mainly to demonstrate the possibilities and somewhat seed the market. They’d prefer to focus just on the power side of the business, getting their power receiver tech built into other companies’ displays.

The E Ink collaboration, dubbed Wi-Poster, also means they can substantially up-size the dimensions of supported displays. The company’s own Wi-Spots cap out at 9 inches, but e-paper displays aren’t refreshing the screen 30 times a second for video, so the power demands are much smaller. Which means they can do 40-inch e-paper displays, and probably larger ones as they come along.

Here’s what PR says on this:

Wi-Poster from Wi Charge delivers a number of new capabilities and benefits to companies using E-Ink, including: