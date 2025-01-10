Samsung Demos A Small MicroLED Display That Can Be Bulged By As Much As 25%: CES

January 10, 2025 by Dave Haynes

Both Samsung and LG has been doing R&D work on stretchable displays.

This is a video from CES at Samsung’s stand, showing an 11-inch microLED display with 120 pixels per inch that is flexible and, as the video demo shows, can support visuals that physically bulge from the screen.

The microLED can be stretched by as much as 25%.

The practical use-case for this tech is, ummm, elusive, but it does show in a compelling way how a display can be stretched – even if it only does that once to fit some weird contours like, I dunno, a mannequin or a helmet?

LG also recently demo’d a flexible display in Korea. Using 40 micrometer (and therefore “true”) microLEDs, a rectangular 12-inch display was shown to be stretched to 18-inches without destroying the thing. It has a 100 pixels per inch resolution, and supports full RGB color.

LG showed a stretchable prototype a couple of years ago, but this new version boosts the “stretchability” from 20% to 50% – which will be a bit of PFFFFT! to rival Samsung.