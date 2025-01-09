Clear Channel Continues EU Exit, Selling Europe North Business To Hamburg’s Bauer Media Group

January 9, 2025 by Dave Haynes

The US-based outdoor media company Clear Channel is continuing to back its way out of the EU market, with news now that the company has sold its Europe North business to a family-owned and run business that has operations in everything from radio and print to radio.

Clear Channel has a binding agreement to sell its Europe North segment to Bauer Radio Limited – a subsidiary of Hamburg, Germany’s Bauer Media Group – for a reported $625 million USD.

“This agreement to sell our Europe North segment is another important step in executing our strategic plan to optimize our portfolio and focus on growing our Americas and Airports segments to organically improve cash flow and reduce debt on our balance sheet,” says Scott Wells, CEO of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings. “I would like to thank our team for their hard work in enabling us to reach this agreement. Upon completion of this transaction, we will have divested the majority of our European operations.”

“This acquisition is a decisive step in driving forward the reorientation of our group,” says Yvonne Bauer, CEO of Bauer Media. “By expanding our core business in media and related areas while driving forward our digital transformation, this step expands our capabilities and strengthens our position as a key player in the highly competitive media industry. We look forward to welcoming the team to Bauer Media. Together we will create a comprehensive and innovative media offering that meets the evolving needs of our advertisers and audiences in the region.”

While perhaps not all that well known outside of Europe, 150-year-old Bauer is a BIG company with a turnover of more than 2 billion euros, through TV stations, radio and magazines. It has 12,000+ staff. This makes them a serious player in OOH/DOOH, and unlike its largest competitors, can sell across multiple mediums, including online, print and broadcast.

The acquisition, the announcement says, “extends Bauer Media’s European coverage and strengthens its core media related businesses. With a strong portfolio of highly digitised assets, Clear Channel Europe gives Bauer Media an additional offering in 12 markets, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland and Sweden. This includes seven markets where Bauer Media already has an established presence, and five new markets for the company. This transaction also enhances Bauer Media’s growing digital market offering and expertise.”

Says Yvonne Bauer: ‘’Bringing together our two companies’ offerings will enable us to reach 350 million consumers through 200 magazine brands, 150 Audio brands, and 110,000 Out of Home sites across Europe. This expands the scope of what we can offer advertisers, in turn giving them the opportunity to amplify the impact and relevance of their campaigns in an increasingly connected and digital world.”

Clear Channel has in recent years sold subsidiaries in Switzerland, Italy, France and Spain – though that last one got called off. Clear Channel had been the third largest OOH operator in Europe, with JCDecaux the largest, followed by Germany’s Stroer.