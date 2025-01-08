Transparent OLED Media Chandelier At LG’s CES Booth Perhaps A Hint Of The Bling For Its ISE Stand?

January 8, 2025 by Dave Haynes

LG routinely puts a lot of money and effort into coming up with showstopper designs and digital bling for CES shows in Las Vegas, and in recent years (setting the COVID era aside), some of that bling has then shown up a few weeks later at ISE.

So … we have at least two hints at what be fronting LG’s behemoth exhibit in Barcelona, based on what attendees saw on Day 1 this week at CES.

There is a very interesting kinetic media chandelier that uses 28 77-inch transparent OLEDs in portrait mode, with stacked pairs of OLEDs on motorized hinges, so they swing open and the close in choreographed sequences.

The visuals on the 360-degree column include clouds, sea life scenes and church-like stained glass panels, and they are supported by dynamic lighting.

LG has really struggled to find use-case applications for transparent OLED, and while I don’t envision projects that might adopt this design and tech would offer much of the sales volume LG wants, it is lovely and interesting and I could see this in a lobby of a high-end office tower or resort hotel. Maybe not a mall because there are always people who think it is funny to try breaking things.

Anything motorized adds upkeep costs, as well.

No idea on cost, but lots. Though possibly less than a big fine pitch LED wall.

Here’s a video from CNET:

The CES stand entry also has a new variation of a kinetic LED wall – a half-circle with small 1.9mm pitch LED modules on drawer-like sliders that push in and out in sequences. You may recall LG had a kinetic LED tower at its stand gateways for ISE and a few months later at InfoComm.

Here’s a classic LG posed photo of models astonished by what they’re seeing …

This one is, by the looks of it, smaller in overall footprint. LG actually sells this now, though I think like many non-core products for displaycos someone else makes them.

I kinda sorta like these things for indoor, as they undeniably do draw eyeballs. Definitely not outdoor.