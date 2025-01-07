NRF, STRATACACHE Hoping To Draw As Many As 1,000 For Retail Media Conference This Weekend

January 7, 2025 by Dave Haynes

STRATACACHE is again working with the National Retail Federation on a full education day on retail media networks ahead of the organization’s annual retail tech trade show in New York.

The one-day conference held for the first time last year pulled 400+ people and STRATACACHE CEO Chris Riegel says this year they collectively hope to have as many as 1,000 people in the room on Saturday, the day before the show opens in Manhattan.

The event is just down the west side from the convention center, at Chelsea Piers (where the DPAA also does its big annual DOOH conference).

It costs $395 for retailers and $595 for non-retailers (like vendors and consultants).

Riegel has said in the past the goal of the show is to educate and not sell. While there are indeed some STRATACACHE people getting mike time, they are four of 30 speakers or panelists. And you’d be just plain stupid if you didn’t want to hear what crazy-smart, always-on Riegel has to say.

This is the schedule:

8:00am – 8:30am





Pre-show mixer

8:30am – 8:40am





Welcome: What's in Store for Retail Media, presented by STRATACACHE and NRF

8:40am – 9:00am





Presentation: Harmonizing disruption: Reconciling the driving forces of RMNs and the future, featuring Andy Murray, Executive Chairman, Saatchi Saatchi X

9:00am – 9:30am





Presentation and panel: Transitioning from a merchant to a media mindset, featuring Quentin George, Partner, McKinsey Company and Omer Gajial, EVP Chief Merchandising and Digital Officer for Albertsons Companies

9:30am – 9:50am





Retailer keynote presentation: Retail media as an organizational principle – The Costco Advantage, featuring Mark Williamson, AVP Retail Media, Costco

9:50am – 10:10am





Retail change maker interview: Mark Williamson, AVP Retail Media, Costco interviewed by Sarah Marzano, Principal Analyst – Retail Media at EMARKETER

10:10am – 10:25am





The evolution of IABs in-store media metrics: 2024 highlights and 2025 outlook, presented by Yara Daher, Retail Media Consultant, IAB Europe

10:25am – 10:50am





Retailers get real: How Carrefour sees the in-store RMN opportunity, featuring Alexis Marcombe, Global CEO of Unlimitail (Publicis Carrefour) and Daniel Knapp, Chief Economist at IAB Europe

10:50am – 11:10am





Morning break

11:10am – 11:25am





Presentation: Retail or media – Strategic Turning Point, presented by Robert Jozic, SVP Schwarz Media Group Digital Strategy, Schwarz Group

11:25am – 11:45am





Fireside: Retail or media – Strategic Turning Point with Robert Jozic, Schwarz Group, George Ivie, Media Rating Council, and Chuck Billups, PRN

11:45am – 12:05pm





Presentation: In-store RMN: Expect the unexpected, 2025 market and MA analysis, featuring Mark Boidman, Partner, Head of Global Media at Solomon Partners

12:05pm – 1:05pm





Lunch

1:05pm – 1:45pm





Panel: Brands Get Real: In Store RMN – Performance Media, Upper Funnel, or Both? Moderated by Lauren Johnson, Adweek, with Mike Sallette, Danone North America, Rachel Lawson, Mondelez International, Tijmen Willems, PRN, a STRATACACHE Company

1:45pm – 2:25pm





Panel: Powering the CTV/RMN flywheel, moderated by Chris Riegel, Founder and CEO of STRATACACHE with Jayesh Rajdev, Controller of Advanced Advertising, ITV and Lindsay Pullins, Director of Ad Revenue Partnerships, Roku

2:25pm – 2:50pm





Panel discussion with industry leaders: Unlocking the power of retail media measurement, moderated by Manolo Almagro, Publicis Sapient and featuring Nik Rochnik, Albertsons Companies, Kelly Torgeson, Walgreens Advertising Group, and Ben Reynolds, Walkbase

2:50pm – 3:30pm





Global playbook for in-store retail media: Lessons from the worldwide leaders and innovators, featuring Patricia Grundmann, OBI First Media Group; Christian Raveaux, REWE Group; Victor Manuel Rivera Vela, Walmart Connect, and Sean Crawford, SMG

3:30pm – 3:50pm





Afternoon break

3:50pm – 4:35pm





Retail media storming the store: How RMNs are bringing their competitive differentiation to physical stores, with Michael Krans, Macy's Media Network and Brendan Rodgers, CVS Media Exchange (CMX), moderated by Alicia Esposito, Retail TouchPoints

4:35pm – 4:50pm





Recap discussion: Learning to swim

4:50pm – 5:00pm





Final thoughts

5:00pm – 6:00pm





Happy hour