Invidis Seeking Vendor Input For Latest Business Climate Index And Forecast

January 7, 2025 by Dave Haynes

The folks at Munich-based invidis are again encouraging companies not only in EMEA but globally to contribute to its Digital Signage Business Climate Index (DBCI), a survey intended to get a sense of the current state and future forecast of the digital signage industry, every quarter and at the end of the year.

They are now pushing for input on a major 2024 evaluation and a 2025 forecast, and it takes all of about three minutes to do. My evergreen comment here that it takes participation and input from the ecosystem to really get a rich and proper sense of what’s going on. Analysts and consultants have their opinions, but comments from the trenches are enormously valuable.

This year we are also expanding the DBCI to include a separate France index, in cooperation with the French digital signage association Club du Digital Media. The France results are included in the Europe index on a weighted basis, but are also published separately.

We will present the results as part of the invidis keynote at the DSS ISE on Feb. 5th in Barcelona. In addition, this year all DBCI participants will receive an exclusive evaluation with our industry analyses for 2024/25, which are otherwise not published.

Click here to take the DBCI survey for the EU and more broadly.

This link is for companies in the Americas …