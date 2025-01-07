CRI Enhances AdLogic Retail Media Networks Platform Ahead Of NRF

January 7, 2025 by Dave Haynes

Creative Realities has evolved the retail media networks-focused AdLogic platform it picked up through its acquisition of Reflect, adding a new CPM+ module that it says enables advertisers and publishers to plan, manage and optimize campaigns in physical stores seamlessly and within a unified AdTech stack.

“Retail Media Networks are reshaping the advertising landscape, and AdLogic CPM+ represents a major leap forward for brands looking to maximize their in-store advertising and promotional ROI,” says Rick Mills, CRI’s CEO. “By offering an integrated, end-to-end solution— from infrastructure deployment to advanced campaign management and direct demand-side access — we’re equipping publishers and advertisers with the tools they need to deliver targeted, high-performing campaigns at significantly reduced costs and operational complexity.”

AdLogic CPM+, the company adds in PR, is purpose-built to serve the growing demand for increasingly complex in-store retail media networks- addressing challenges around campaign performance, cost-efficiency and scalability. Unlike fragmented third-party systems, and working in conjunction with CRI’s existing platforms, AdLogic CPM+ combines robust programmatic capabilities with a user-friendly self-serve interface that simplifies campaign execution, enhances targeting precision and eliminates unnecessary intermediation fees.

Key capabilities include:

Dynamic Campaign Management : Plan and execute campaigns based on dimensions such as impressions, budgets, targeting parameters, frequency, sub-networks and more.

: Plan and execute campaigns based on dimensions such as impressions, budgets, targeting parameters, frequency, sub-networks and more. Advanced Targeting : Leverage location-based data, audiences, territories, geo-fencing, environmental attributes and digital asset types to optimize reach and impact.

: Leverage location-based data, audiences, territories, geo-fencing, environmental attributes and digital asset types to optimize reach and impact. Private Marketplaces (PMPs) : Offer curated inventory directly to select buyers, enabling more efficient transactions and higher yield.

: Offer curated inventory directly to select buyers, enabling more efficient transactions and higher yield. Resident DSP/SSP Functionality: Enjoy optionality for direct or programmatic ad and content trafficking.

Enjoy optionality for direct or programmatic ad and content trafficking. Seamless Platform Integration : Eliminate the need for external ad-serving tools, reducing operational complexity and costly third-party fees.

: Eliminate the need for external ad-serving tools, reducing operational complexity and costly third-party fees. Real-Time Reporting: Access detailed analytics to monitor performance, measure ROI, and refine campaign strategies.

CRI suggests CPM+ provides significant value for both publishers and advertisers.

For publishers, the platform provides a cost-efficient and streamlined solution, enabling the creation of private marketplaces that connect directly with buyers—and an opportunity to repatriate a significant portion of the AdTech “tax” paid to third-party intermediaries. By reducing operational overhead and dependencies on unnecessary intermediaries, publishers can return ad dollars to their networks and maximize revenue retention.

On the advertiser side, buyers benefit from undiluted inventory that ensures campaigns achieve greater exposure and more frequent messaging to target audiences. This increased precision and efficiency drive higher conversion rates and deliver measurable results, making AdLogic CPM+ a powerful tool for achieving campaign success.

“We’re not just offering another platform—we’re delivering a complete solution that addresses complexity, reduces costs and drives measurable results,” says George Sautter, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Corporate Development. “The CRI Retail Media Network product suite unlocks new use cases and brings together the tools and capabilities publishers need to capitalize on their media assets with specific playbooks for incremental revenue streams.”

CRI has a stand at next week’s NRF retail tech show in New York and will be showcasing AdLogic CPM+.