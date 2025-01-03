Executive Retreat Interviews Part 2: Screenfeed, Uniguest, SignageOS and Mood Media

Just prior to DSE, I was in Palm Springs to take part in an executive retreat for the digital signage crowd, organized and run by my friends at invidis, the consultancy and publishing company based in Munich.

They have done these events in Europe for a few years now: an invitation-based two-day gathering that is part networking, part knowledge-sharing and part R&R – from golf to cocktails.

I was along because they needed some eye candy, and there was probably also a California mandate to include a senior citizen. But Florian and Stefan from invidis had me there, as well, to do some interviews with attendees. It was a bit like herding cats because of the size of the resort, and varying schedules, but we managed to trap eight attendees in front of the camera and mikes.

There are video versions you can watch, but for those who like to listen to interviews as they walk or drive (I’ve even heard swimming!), here’s the second of two round-ups, with four interviews in each.

This one has:

Jeremy Gavin of Screenfeed;

Shawn O’Connell, who recently joined Uniguest;

Stan Richter of SignageOS;

And Trey Courtney of Mood Media.

The first one had: