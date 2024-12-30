US Cable And Media Giant Comcast Expands Digital Signage Capabilities By Adding New Tech Partnerships

December 30, 2024 by Dave Haynes

The US media and telecoms giant Comcast has added a pair of what it calls “new collaborations” with tech firms that are intended to expand its capabilities as a digital signage solutions for targeted enterprise customers in vertical markets like healthcare, hospitality, QSR and sports and entertainment venues.

Comcast Smart Solutions, which specializes in smart technologies for businesses and communities, has added Rivalry Tech’s self-service ordering technology and LetzChat’s AI-powered language translation service to a solution stack that already has Creative Realities’ food services-focused Clarity CMS as its core software platform, through an earlier partnership.

CRI’s Clarity, says Comcast in PR, easily integrates with Rivalry Tech and LetzChat. Together, these advanced technologies offer powerful tools to impact cart sizes, help deliver order accuracy, improved communication, and data-driven insights. Our expanded provider technology ecosystem underscores our commitment to offering innovative solutions that elevate the customer experience and help drive operational impact. With Rivalry Tech’s self-serve kiosks and LetzChat’s AI-powered translation services, we’re equipping our clients to better engage with their customers and address the unique challenges of today’s dynamic foodservice industry.

The data analytics firm Quantela is also part of “holistic and impactful Digital Signage solutions to cities and municipalities, multifamily properties, mixed-use developments, and campuses.”

As has been the case for many, many years now, the big telecoms and cablecos see digital signage as a scaled opportunity for its connectivity and related services. These giants tend to dip in and out of this business – Verizon and At&T come to mind in the US and Telus, Rogers and Bell in Canada. I’ve not seen a lot of success – as the customer-facing sales teams at telecoms companies are focused on selling connectivity and signage is a wildly different solution that just uses connectivity.

But Comcast working closely with a company like CRI might help, if it can open doors and then kinda sorta get out of the way when the discussions turn to things like strategy and technology choices.